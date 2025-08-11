The Robert Kerr Ensemble Releases 'Songs Beyond the Mirror' – A Stunning New Album Presented by Cosplay Records®

Robert Kerr Ensemble "Songs Beyond the Mirror" Album Cover

Release Date: August 22, 2025 Available on all major music streaming platforms PRE-ORDER Physical and digital copies at: https://RobertKerrEnsemble.com

It is hard to believe that only four instruments actually create this brilliant sound!” — Ms. Meka Nism, 2025 GRAMMY® Nominee

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosplay Recordsproudly presents the latest release from the Robert Kerr Ensemble: "Songs Beyond the Mirror" - Music from the Disney Songbook. This imaginative and emotionally rich album, set to debut worldwide on August 22, 2025, reimagines iconic Disney melodies with the Ensemble’s signature artistry, blending classical and contemporary styles into a lush cinematic soundscape.From haunting lullabies to sweeping instrumental renditions, "Songs Beyond the Mirror" invites listeners on a nostalgic yet fresh journey through beloved Disney classics. Featuring Kerr’s exclusively arranged selections from animated treasures across generations, the album is both a tribute to the magic of Disney music and a bold artistic statement in its own right. As a special treat, they invited their friend, Armen Ksajikian, to provide the cello in “The Mandalorian” and “Pirates of The Caribbean” medley. Ksajikian is the featured cellist on those original film and television soundtracks recorded in Hollywood.“Cosplay Records is delighted to work with Robert Kerr to create his debut album!” says Producer Michelle Jones (artist and producer of GRAMMY-nominated projects). “His string quartet arrangements of favorite Disney songs are incredibly complicated as they challenge the finest classically trained musicians. It is this complexity of music intertwined with the beautiful, recognizable melodies that make the listener want to hear them again and again. Until this album, no one has been able to hear these arrangements outside of private events where Kerr has performed.”An album release party is scheduled on Friday, August 22nd at 6:00 p.m. at Aloft Orlando Downtown. The Ensemble will perform "Songs Beyond the Mirror" live, in its entirety at this event, with a meet and greet afterwards. Physical copies of the album will be available onsite for purchase. Tickets for this family-friendly event are free with RSVP at the link at the artist’s website Whether you're a lifelong Disney fan or a lover of sophisticated instrumental music, this 11-song album (listed below) offers a unique listening experience that transcends age and genre.1. “I Can Go The Distance” from Disney’s Hercules2. “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman3. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto4. “Chim Chim Cheree” from Disney’s Mary Poppins5. “The Mandalorian Theme” from Disney’s The Mandalorian6. “This is Halloween” from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas7. “Le Festin” from Disney’s Ratatouille8. “Be Prepared” from Disney’s The Lion King9. “Married Life” from Disney’s Up10. “Pirates Medley Part 1” from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean11. “Pirates Medley Part 2” from Disney’s Pirates of the CaribbeanThe album will be available August 22, 2025, on all major digital and streaming platforms (iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and more).Collectors and audiophiles can also purchase physical CDs and digital downloads at https://RobertKerrEnsemble.com PRE-ORDER IS AVAILABLE NOW.About The Robert Kerr Ensemble:Presented by Cosplay Records, the Robert Kerr Ensemble is comprised of professionals who are all Walt Disney Worldmusicians and are featured on many projects and recordings. Founded by composer and arranger Robert Kerr, this Orlando-based Ensemble bridges the worlds of classical, film, and popular music, crafting performances that are as emotionally resonant as they are musically sophisticated. With a deep appreciation for storytelling through sound, the group brings new life to familiar melodies, transforming them into immersive listening experiences.The Ensemble is comprised of classically trained musicians who have performed all over the world, and now come together to bring Kerr’s virtuosic arrangements to life! Whether on stage or in the studio, the Robert Kerr Ensemble creates music that invites audiences to see and hear with fresh eyes and open ears. Musicians: Robert Kerr, Lead Violin, Arranger; Sacha Phelps, Violin; Michelle Jones, Viola and Producer; and Yamilet Trujillo, Cello.

