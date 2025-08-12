Fordefi Partners With Uniswap, 1inch, and CowSwap to Deliver EVM Swaps for Institutional Wallets

Built on Fordefi’s existing Solana Swaps, EVM Swaps offers multi‑venue quoting, gasless execution, and policy enforcement in an institutional-grade MPC wallet

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fordefi , the institutional MPC wallet platform for secure and compliant digital‑asset operations, today unveiled its EVM Swaps release in partnership with Uniswap, 1inch, and CowSwap. This release makes Fordefi the only wallet that surfaces quotes from multiple liquidity venues—an aggregator‑of‑aggregators—while preserving MPC custody and real‑time policy controls.Extending the Solana swap functionality launched with Jupiter in May, Fordefi now allows asset managers , market makers, treasuries, and fintechs to execute intent‑based swaps across Ethereum Mainnet and leading Layer‑2 networks directly from their existing vaults.“Institutional desks demand best execution without operational drag,” said Josh Schwartz, Co‑Founder and CEO of Fordefi. “By aggregating Uniswap, 1inch, and CowSwap inside a single wallet interface—and by supporting intent‑based transactions—we eliminate the fragmentation and gas funding headaches that slow larger organizations.”The Only Wallet That Aggregates Multiple DEX QuotesMost MPC wallets either integrate a single venue or rely on users (through a third-party) to decide where to trade. Fordefi’s routing engine queries Uniswap, 1inch, and CowSwap in parallel, evaluates liquidity and slippage, and presents one executable quote. Assets never leave Fordefi’s MPC environment, and every swap retains the same compliance checks, simulations, and audit trails already in place for Solana trading.Gasless TransactionsFordefi expresses each order as an intent—a message the execution venue settles on-chain and pays gas for—so desks maintain zero native-asset balances. The allowance and swap execute under a single MPC signature, eliminating the two-step “approve-then-swap” sequence that slows multi-approver institutions.Policy Rules on Swaps—Exclusively in FordefiBecause Fordefi observes the entire intent lifecycle—not just the on-chain settlement—the platform can apply granular policy rules before a swap is broadcast. Institutions can enforce notional caps, asset-pair allow-lists, signer quorums, and desk-specific slippage thresholds, ensuring that every trade complies with internal mandates. This capability is unique among wallets and particularly critical for message-based dApps, where traditional transaction-level controls fall short.Key Highlights- Multi‑Venue Best Execution – Real‑time routing across Uniswap, 1inch, and CowSwap from one dashboard- Institutional Policy Engine – Apply governance rules to swaps the same way you do to transfers and DeFi interactions- Cross‑Chain Continuity – A unified workflow spanning Solana (via Jupiter) and all major EVM networks- Gasless Execution – Trades settle without native gas balances; execution venues absorb network feesAbout FordefiFordefi is the institutional‑grade self‑custody platform purpose‑built for DeFi. Its MPC wallet, transaction simulation, and policy engine enable hedge funds, market makers, asset managers, and enterprises to trade and interact with smart contracts securely across multiple blockchains.

