Miami to Host Leading Smart City Event for the Americas: SMART CITY EXPO MIAMI – RE:IMAGINE URBAN SPACES

October 6–8, 2025 | AI Lab, Miami Dade College, Downtown Miami

Our city’s cultural energy, climate urgency, and tech momentum mirror the challenges and opportunities facing communities around the world” — Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO - Smart Cities Americas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From October 6 to 8, 2025, Miami will become a global stage for smart city innovation as it hosts the 6th edition of SMART CITY EXPO MIAMI – RE:IMAGINE URBAN SPACES . Organized by Smart Cities Americas, the three-day event will bring together public and private sector leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and engaged citizens to explore how cities can become more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.Held at Miami Dade College’s AI Lab on the Wolfson Campus, the expo is expected to attract over 60 speakers from more than 20 countries. The event builds on Miami’s growing role as a hub for climate innovation, civic tech, and urban experimentation.“Our city’s cultural energy, climate urgency, and tech momentum mirror the challenges and opportunities facing communities around the world,” said Bernardo Scheinkman, founder and CEO of Smart Cities Americas and curator of the Expo. “Smart City Expo Miami is where wemove from ideas to shared action.”What to Expect● Global Voices: The speaker lineup features experts such as Dr. Jonathan Reichental (Smart Cities for Dummies), Raimundo Rodulfo (CIO, Coral Gables), Wojciech Ciesielski (CIO, Lodz, Poland), Anatolii Vovniuk (former Deputy CIO, Kyiv), Natasha Reid (Founder, Matter Space Soul, UK), and Honorata Grzesikowska (Founder, Urbanitarium, Spain).● Sustainability Standards: The event is being organized in accordance with ISO 20121, integrating sustainability principles into every stage of planning and execution.● Local and Global Partnerships: Collaborations with civic, academic, and international organizations will help shape a program with both local relevance and global reach.Core Themes● Smart Governance: New approaches for city leaders to foster trust, transparency, and accountability in the digital age.● Civic Engagement: Tools and strategies for co-creation, including community input and crowdsourced solutions.● AI for Social Resilience: How artificial intelligence can help cities protect people and infrastructure while promoting equity and adaptability.● Compassionate Urban Design: Designing cities with human wellbeing at the core – blending architecture, planning, and social sciences.● Digital Realities and Urban Life: Addressing the psychological and civic impacts of misinformation and digital distortion in public space.“The climate clock is ticking, and we have one shot to design cities that are equitable, resilient, and livable,” added Scheinkman. “Join us in Miami to turn bold ideas into blueprints, and blueprints into real-world projects.”RegistrationRegistration is now open at www.smartcityexpomiami.com About Smart City Expo MiamiSmart City Expo Miami is an innovation platform to promote educational and business initiatives to create a better future for citizens, communities, and cities. It gathers experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss and showcase the latest technologies, strategies, and advancements in urban development. The expo offers a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration aimed at creating smarter, more sustainable cities for the future.

