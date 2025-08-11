When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 08, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 10, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat allergen Company Name: Neuhaus Chocolates NV Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurfs Popping Milk Chocolates with Cookies

Company Announcement

Neuhaus Chocolates NV of Vlezenbeek, BELGIUM has initiated a voluntary recall for : Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurfs 'Popping Milk Chocolates with Cookies, because it contains undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurf’s “Popping Milk Chocolates with Cookies” were distributed between 21/07/2025 and 04/08/2025 by Neuhaus stores in New York, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and via the Neuhaus webshop (https://www.neuhauschocolates.com/en_US/home).

The product can be identified by the following lot numbers and best before date:

Batch Number Best Before Date 80108690 13/01/2026 80108763 13/01/2026

Given the recent release and the short sales period, only 150 units have been sold. No complaints or illnesses have been reported to date.

The action was initiated after it was discovered during an internal check that product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an exceptional combination of circumstances in which the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) did not include the allergen on the packaging.

If you are allergic or intolerant to wheat (gluten), do not consume this product and return it to the point of sale where this product was purchased.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at:

Customer Care Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

Phone: +32 2 568 23 00 customercare@neuhaus.be