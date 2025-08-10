PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 10, 2025 Gatchalian Sees Major Leap in Public Services with New Law Senator Win Gatchalian said the recent enactment of the Government Optimization Act will significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery, guaranteeing that government resources are maximized for the benefit of every Filipino. By optimizing government resources, the measure ensures that public funds are used more effectively. The Senate Finance Committee chair explained that the government can reduce inefficiency by merging or abolishing agencies that have overlapping functions, resulting in a leaner, more agile bureaucracy. According to him, the measure allows for the reorganization of government agencies to eliminate redundancy and streamline operations. This is expected to lead to faster and more responsive public services, as resources and personnel are reallocated to areas where they can have the most impact. "This measure is about putting the taxpayers first. Sa pag-o-optimize ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno, tinitiyak nating naibabalik sa mamamayan ang bawat pisong buwis sa anyo ng mas mabilis at maayos na serbisyo," said Gatchalian, who co-authored the newly enacted law. Gatchalian: Bagong Batas na 'Government Optimization Act' Magpapaangat sa Serbisyo Publiko Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang pagsasabatas ng Government Optimization Act ay lubos na magpapahusay sa paghahatid ng mas episyente at epektibong paghahatid ng serbisyo publiko, at magtitiyak na ang lahat ng resources ng gobyerno ay magagamit nang husto para sa kapakinabangan ng bawat Pilipino. Sa pamamagitan ng pag-o-optimize ng mga yaman ng gobyerno, tinitiyak ng batas na ang pondo ng publiko ay ginagamit nang mas epektibo. Ipinaliwanag ng chairperson ng Senate Finance Committee na mababawasan ang hindi pagiging episyente sa gobyerno kung i-merge o pagsama-samahin o 'di kaya ay buwagin ang ilang ahensya na may overlapping functions para sa mas maayos at mas mabilis na burukrasya. Ayon sa mambabatas, pinapayagan ng batas ang reorganization ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno upang alisin na ang redundancy sa trabaho at gawing mas simple ang mga operasyon. Inaasahan na ito ay hahantong sa mas mabilis na pagtugon sa serbisyo publiko dahil ang resources sa gobyerno at mga tao ay mailalagay sa mga lugar kung saan sila magkakaroon ng mas malakas na epekto. "Ang batas na ito ay tungkol sa pagbibigay-prayoridad sa ating taxpayers. Sa pag-o-optimize ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno, tinitiyak nating naibabalik sa mamamayan ang bawat pisong buwis sa anyo ng mas mabilis at maayos na serbisyo," ani Gatchalian, na siyang co-author ng naturang batas.

