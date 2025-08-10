Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Prepare for Multiple Days of Extreme Heat

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for multiple days of high temperatures across the State beginning on Sunday and continuing through Wednesday. ‘Feels-Like’ Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are expected in the Western New York, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions starting on Sunday. Heat will continue in most of the State on Monday and Tuesday, most notably in Western New York, the Finger Lakes and the North Country. Humidity levels will also rise on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s will continue throughout most of the state and near 100 in parts of the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions. Rain and thunderstorms are expected across the State Tuesday into Wednesday.

“As extreme temperatures once again sweep across our state, I’m closely monitoring our forecasts and working alongside partners in government to ensure New Yorkers are protected,” Governor Hochul said. “Extreme heat is the most dangerous weather event we face, and I ask all New Yorkers to please take proper precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Extreme heat is dangerous and is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke (sun stroke), heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash. Learn more about heat-related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

New York State agencies are taking the actions and making recommendations to respond to the forecasted heat. These include:

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Office of Emergency Management is in regular contact with county emergency managers to ensure cooling centers are available, and to offer support and advise on extreme heat risks. In addition, the agency is facilitating preparations and coordinating guidance and communications with State agency partners. Information on how to manage extreme heat can be found online. To receive real time weather and emergency alerts, New Yorkers are encouraged to text the name of their county or borough to 333111.

New York State Department of Public Service

The Department of Public Service (DPS) is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of this week's heat. Department staff, as a part of annual summer preparation activities, work with all utilities to confirm that they will reliably meet customer demands for the summer operating period. Based on staff review and assessment of utility data, meetings with each of the individual utilities and the New York Independent System Operator, staff found that the state’s electric transmission and distribution systems are prepared to reliably meet forecasted 2025 summer electric demands.

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this heat event. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Department of Health

The State Health Department is taking a number of steps to promote the safety of all New Yorkers in periods of extreme heat, especially those most at risk. The Department is working with DSHES and local health departments and emergency managers to ensure access to cooling centers and safe spaces during this extreme heat.

The New York State Department of Health’s interactive Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard allows the public and county health care officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks in their area and raise awareness about the dangers of heat exposure.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check the New York Sate Parks website for park hours and operations. Changes in weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and both central office and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts.

DEC reminds outdoor adventurers that unpredictable weather — including rapidly changing temperatures and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas — can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, mud and warmer temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Hiking Safety

Hiking in the heat is always risky. New Yorkers and visitors should review the following tips to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Slow your pace.

Drink water and rest often.

Seek shade and avoid long periods in direct sunlight.

Bring at least two liters of water for any hike.

Bring a water filter, especially for longer hikes.

Bring salty snacks to keep your electrolytes in check.

Wear sunscreen.

Leave your pets at home — the heat is harder on them, especially walking on hot rocks.

Consider staying home yourself and rescheduling for another day when weather conditions improve.

Even if the weather is forecast to be high heat all day, there’s always a chance of hypothermia due to a sudden storm or drop in temperatures. This can increase dramatically if you’re sweating and not wearing sweat-wicking clothing (made of fabrics like wool or polyester). Many cases of hypothermia are in the summer when people least expect it.

Whether you are hiking, mountain biking or paddling, Hike Smart NY can help you prepare with a list of 10 essentials, guidance on what to wear, and tips for planning your trip with safety and sustainability in mind. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Air Quality

DEC is monitoring air quality in real time across the state and issues air quality health advisories as necessary with the Department of Health (DOH). Visible smoke and hazy skies are likely for New York State and may see temporary spikes in Air Quality Index (AQI) values on Sunday. DEC and DOH issued an air quality health advisory for ozone for the New York City Metro region for Sunday, Aug. 10. New Yorkers are encouraged be “Air Quality Aware” and check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

Extreme Heat

DEC recently released preliminary Urban Heat Island maps to help communities better understand, plan for, and adapt to extreme heat exposures on the neighborhood level. Links to the maps, as well as additional information and data, can be found on DEC’s Extreme Heat Action Plan webpage and posted at New York State Urban Heat Islands website. The project advances a key action in the Extreme Heat Action Plan and advances a 2022 law signed by Governor Hochul directing DEC to study the impacts of disproportionate concentrations of extreme heat in disadvantaged communities across the state.

The New York State Department of Labor has released comprehensive guidance to help employers better protect outdoor workers during extreme heat and advises workers and employers to engage in extreme heat best practices such as:

Ensure access to clean drinking water at no cost to workers, available at all times and as close to the worksite as possible.

Provide shade and paid rest when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and more frequent rest breaks once the heat index exceeds 90 degrees.

Wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE) so long as it does not interfere with safety equipment, including sunscreen, cooling vests, wide-brim hats and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

More information on best practices for working in extreme heat can be found here.

Thruway Authority maintenance crews will be conducting standard daily operations during times where temperatures are lowest and will enhance patrols monitoring the highway. Motorists are reminded and encouraged to take breaks at one of 26 service areas, or three Welcome Centers located on the Thruway system.

New York State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct most outdoor work during morning hours and follow established hydration and rest protocols to help mitigate the risks associated with high temperatures.

New York State Office of Children and Family Services

The agency is taking a number of actions to ensure activities at residential centers, detention programs and congregate care programs are conducted in a safe manner during the heat. This includes checking cooling equipment, ensuring proper amounts of water are available and consumed, rescheduling activities and meetings, and identifying staff and clients who may be affected by heat. They are also providing guidance to childcare programs and groups associated with the Commission for the Blind statewide.

New York State Office of Mental Health

In advance of the hot conditions, New Yorkers should be aware of the impact high heat may have on individuals receiving antipsychotic medications, who are at particular risk of heat stroke and neuroleptic malignant syndrome during periods of extreme heat, which is more likely in poorly ventilated areas. Children and the elderly are at increased risk.

In addition to monitoring individuals at risk, such conditions are best prevented by a heightened attention to hydration, particularly those at high risk, including individuals taking antipsychotic medications, the elderly, children and those with poor fluid intake. Also, individuals at high-risk should remain in cooler areas; be monitored for temperature elevations; avoid direct exposure to sunlight and wear protective clothing and sunscreen. Anticholinergic medications may interfere with sweating and should be minimized.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The agency is reminding local departments of social services and emergency homeless shelter operators of the need to provide fans to help maintain reasonable air circulation during times of extreme heat and humidity. Also, shelter providers should provide a cooling room in the facility for residents, if feasible.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

To reduce potential impacts to service and reduce response times to heat-related events, NYC Transit will implement heat patrols to proactively increase track inspections and stage extra personnel and equipment, such as generators, in key risk areas including power substations, machine rooms, and communication rooms.

To ensure functioning air conditioning, subway railcars and buses will be inspected before being placed in service. Paratransit service providers are reminded vehicles must have functioning air-conditioning. Buses and operators will be on standby for any support needed with subways or emergency service. NYC Transit also implements a continuous welded rail watch when rail temperatures exceed 100 degrees to be vigilant of rail kinks or other issues and recalls all HVAC employees to address any hot stations or workspaces.

Long Island Railroad and Metro-North Railroad crews will be staged at key locations to be able to respond quickly to weather-related issues. The railroads will monitor rail temperatures, deploy heat patrols to inspect the rails for any kinks, and stage additional Power Department personnel to protect power substations and overhead aerial lines. Train crews have been instructed to report any rail conditions that need attention.

The Port Authority Office of Emergency Management coordinates with facility teams to monitor weather conditions and operational impacts and maintains communication with regional partners to support response readiness during periods of elevated temperatures.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.