67 yr old Financial Analyst Turned Novelist Buddy Howard Delivers Gripping Debut Legal Thriller 'The Burden of Evidence'

Author Buddy Howard

Everyone has a story worth telling, getting this novel published at 67 proves limitations are often self-imposed.” — Buddy Howard

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Katherine Nelms returns home shattered and barely able to speak, begging her husband Paul to keep police out of whatever nightmare she's endured, their quiet life explodes into moral chaos. "The Burden of Evidence," the debut legal thriller by financial analyst Buddy Howard, plunges readers into a psychological labyrinth where every choice carries devastating consequences.The novel, eight years in the making, originated from a single question that haunted Howard since his college days at Wake Forest University in 1977. "I had something happen that was absolutely fascinating to me and a question arose in my head about what would happen if such and such occurred," Howard explains. "That question sort of ruminated in my head for many years, and it finally occurred to me that it would be an interesting element as part of a novel."As Paul's anger transforms into dangerous obsession, he faces an impossible question: when justice fails and the system meant to protect his wife becomes another source of trauma, how far will he go to make things right?"Above everything else, I hope to pique readers' interest about this very intriguing situation," says Howard from his Raleigh home. "It's a fascinating struggle between doing what's right and doing what's in one's own self-interest. It's the same struggle we each have in our own daily lives - that colossal struggle between conscience and consequence."Early Praise:"This is a great legal thriller with a plot full of twists, morally gray characters, and high-stakes suspense. It kept me guessing until the end." – Lawrence J. Harte, Amazon Verified Purchase"Once I started I was glued to the book to find out what would happen next. Loved the unexpected twists and turns to the story." – Amazon Customer, Verified Purchase"A breath of fresh air in the genre... bold enough to take us down a new path. – Jeb Jeutter, Amazon Verified Purchase5-Star Ratings on Amazon – Readers consistently praise the book's unexpected twists, morally complex characters, and addictive pacing, with many demanding sequels.About the Author:Buddy Howard describes himself as "a 67-year-old kid" who never outgrew his curiosity. A lifelong adventurer who has been skydiving, earned his pilot's license, runs marathons, and attended Burning Man. Howard brings the same passion to storytelling that he does to his bucket list pursuits. Publishing a book has been on that list for decades.After losing his job as a financial analyst in 1989, Howard started his own company and later partnered with a firm focusing on mergers and acquisitions. "When one door closes, there is often another one that is opening," he reflects. His background in high-stakes finance provides unique insight into power dynamics and moral compromise that drives the novel's psychological tension.Howard lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife Cathy and has two adult children. He is active in his church and believes everyone has a story worth telling. "Getting this novel out is a reminder to every person out there to reach for their dreams and understand that limitations are often self-imposed."Key Themes Explored:- The aftermath of trauma and the burden of silence- Marriage tested by unthinkable circumstances- The dangerous line between justice and vengeance- How truth has "intrinsic energy" to surface while lies require energy to maintain- The universal struggle between conscience and consequencePerfect For Readers Who Enjoyed:- Gillian Flynn's psychological thrillers- John Grisham's courtroom classics- Tana French's atmospheric crime fiction- Scott Turow's morally complex legal dramas- Harlan Coben's domestic suspense novelsMEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Buddy Howard is available for media interviews, podcast appearances, book club discussions, speaking engagements & media events. Advanced reader copies, high-resolution author photos, and book cover images are available upon request.

Watch Author Buddy Howard's Interview Here

