PLAY SMART by Brigitte Gawenda Kimichik, JD — The Must-Read Guide for Women to Thrive in Male-Dominated Workplaces

Play Smart

Brigitte Kimichik

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its release last November, "Play Smart – Playground Strategies for Success in a Male-Dominated Workplace" has been helping women nationwide tackle workplace challenges with confidence and results. Now, as word spreads, readers have been calling it “a blueprint for navigating and winning in the corporate arena.”

Brigitte Kimichik—attorney, author, and award-winning advocate for workplace equity—delivers practical, battle-tested strategies for advancing careers in environments where women still face unique hurdles. This second installment of The Sandbox Series combines powerful storytelling with actionable advice, making it a go-to reference for professionals at every career stage.

Drawing from decades of experience in high-stakes corporate law and leadership roles, Kimichik shares proven tactics for:

• Advocating for fair compensation and recognition
• Building a powerful professional network
• Creating mentorships and partnerships that open doors
• Tackling sexual harassment with professionalism and resolve
• Navigating “boys’ club” cultures with poise and strategy

READERS AND REVIEWERS AGREE - IT WORKS

“A seminal, ‘real world’ practical…extraordinarily informative, exceptionally well written…” – Midwest Book Review

“An essential read for any woman looking to rise in a competitive workplace.” – Reader Views

“Offers tactical advice that feels like it was written just for me.” – Mia Blackman, VP, Crow Holdings Capital

“A must-read for all seeking workplace equity.” – Rodney Acker, Of Counsel, Norton Rose Fulbright, US LLP

MORE THAN A BOOK — A MOVEMENT

"Play Smart" is fueling conversations about equity, mentorship, and culture change in industries still struggling with gender balance. Whether you’re a recent graduate finding your footing, or a seasoned executive aiming to break barriers, this book delivers the insights you need to succeed, lead, and create lasting change.

AVAILABLE NOW

Order "Play Smart" today on Amazon or through www.thesandboxseries.com. Also available via IngramSpark for bulk or bookstore orders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brigitte Gawenda Kimichik is a former commercial real estate attorney, award-winning diversity advocate, and author committed to advancing workplace equity. She lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, and continues to inspire through her writing, speaking, and advocacy.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

For interviews, event bookings, or review copies, contact:

Brigitte Kimichik
Author
bkimichik@gmail.com
