CityDrinks Curates the Best Champagnes for Christmas and New Year’s Eve Celebrations in the UAE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityDrinks, the UAE’s leading online alcohol retailer, has unveiled its top champagne selections for the festive season, offering options that range from prestigious vintage bottles to celebrated non-vintage favourites. The list aims to guide customers in selecting the perfect bottle for Christmas dinners, New Year’s Eve countdowns, and seasonal gifting.Drawing on expert tasting notes and customer purchasing trends, the CityDrinks team has curated a collection that highlights the diversity and craftsmanship of the world’s most renowned champagne houses.Prestige & Celebration Showstoppers Dom Pérignon Vintage – Rich and complex with notes of brioche, almond, and citrus. Krug Grande Cuvée – Deep, layered, and elegant, blending over 120 wines from multiple years.Louis Roederer Cristal – Smooth and refined, ideal for a grand New Year’s toast.Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque – Floral and delicate, featuring the iconic Art Nouveau bottle design.Vintage & Collector’s PicksBollinger La Grande Année – Bold and structured; pairs well with festive roasts.Pol Roger Vintage Brut – Balanced and classic, famously enjoyed by Winston Churchill.Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs – 100% Chardonnay elegance, perfect for seafood feasts.Crowd-Pleasing Non-Vintage IconsVeuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut – Vibrant and fruity, a festive crowd favourite.Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut – Fresh, generous, and celebratory.Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée – Crisp and citrusy, ideal as an aperitif.Rosé for Festive FlairBillecart-Salmon Brut Rosé – Elegant pink champagne with red berry notes.Ruinart Rosé – Fruity yet refined, with a creamy texture for dessert pairings.“Champagne remains the drink of choice for marking life’s most memorable moments,” said Dominique Szymura, Founder of CityDrinks.The full champagne collection is available now for delivery across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with same-day and next-day options to meet festive demand.

