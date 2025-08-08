Market Participants Survey results - August 2025

Please contact MarketParticipantsSurvey@bankofengland.co.uk for queries or for further information.

Survey respondents originate from a broad set of market participant firms, selected by the Bank based on a number of criteria, including: (i) relevant market activity in UK rates or money markets; (ii) expertise in UK rates markets and/or UK monetary policy; (iii) willingness to participate regularly in the survey and in the Bank’s market intelligence activity; and (iv) membership of one of the Bank’s external market committees.

This survey forms part of the Bank’s quantitative market intelligence gathering. It is formulated by Bank of England staff, and enhances policymakers’ understanding of market expectations. The questions involve topics that are widely discussed in the public domain, and never presume any particular policy action. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members are not involved in the survey’s design.

Survey results

The survey was open from 23–25 July 2025 with responses being received from 78 market participants. For most questions, median responses across participants, along with the 25th and 75th percentiles, are reported.footnote [1] For questions that ask respondents to weight different factors or assign probabilities to specific outcomes, the mean weightings or probabilities are reported. For questions that ask respondents to select one option from a given set of possibilities – the respondent count against each option is reported.

Question 1: Expectations for Bank Rate

1a) What do you see as the most likely level of Bank Rate after the following MPC meetings? (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 7 August 2025 MPC 4.00 4.00 4.00 77 18 September 2025 MPC 4.00 4.00 4.00 77 6 November 2025 MPC 3.75 3.75 3.75 77 18 December 2025 MPC 3.75 3.75 3.75 77 5 February 2026 MPC 3.50 3.50 3.50 77 19 March 2026 MPC 3.25 3.50 3.50 77 30 April 2026 MPC 3.25 3.25 3.50 76 18 June 2026 MPC 3.00 3.25 3.50 77 One year ahead 3.00 3.25 3.50 76 End-2026 Q3 3.00 3.25 3.50 76 End-2026 Q4 3.00 3.25 3.50 75 End-2027 Q1 3.00 3.25 3.50 75 Two years ahead 3.00 3.25 3.50 75 Three years ahead 3.00 3.25 3.50 74 Five years ahead 3.00 3.25 3.50 72 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

1b) And where do you see the level of Bank Rate at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary (often referred to as the neutral, natural or equilibrium rate)? (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 3.00 3.25 3.50 77 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

1ci) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 7 August 2025 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.50% 0.1 3.75% 2.3 4.00% 81.9 4.25% 15.2 4.50% 0.4 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <3.00% and >5.50% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 76 respondents answered this question.

1cii) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 18 September 2025 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.25% 0.2 3.50% 1.5 3.75% 18.3 4.00% 71.1 4.25% 8.5 4.50% 0.2 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <3.00% and >5.50% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 76 respondents answered this question.

1d) Please assign percentage probabilities to Bank Rate reaching its lowest level this cycle, or ‘trough rate’, at the following levels. (a) Mean probability (%) At the current level of 4.25% 0.7 4.00% 5.1 3.75% 9.4 3.50% 20.8 3.25% 19.2 3.00% 20.7 2.75% 8.1 2.50% 6.2 2.25% 2.7 2.00% 2.6 <2.00% 4.5 (a) Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 76 respondents answered this question.

1e) Please weight the following factors in terms of their importance in influencing your expectations for where Bank Rate might reach its lowest level this cycle, or ‘trough rate’. (a) Mean weighting (%) Your own perceptions of the UK outlook 48.8 Your own perceptions of the global outlook 26.4 The MPC’s projections and communications 23.2 Other 1.7 (a) Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 75 respondents answered this question.

1f) The June MPC minutes noted that ‘recent developments had highlighted a broad range of global risks, including but not restricted to trade policy’ and that ‘the Committee would remain sensitive to heightened unpredictability’ in the geopolitical environment. What impact have related uncertainties had on your most likely expectations for Bank Rate at the following points? (a) Count End 2025 End 2026 +50 basis points 0 3 +25 basis points 8 5 0 basis points 36 31 -25 basis points 28 25 -50 basis points 3 9 <-50 basis points 0 2 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different options spanned <-50 basis points and >+50 basis points at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the respondent count was zero.

Question 2: Macroeconomic outlook

2ai) Please provide the annual rate of CPI inflation – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – that you see as most likely at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-2025 Q3 3.4 3.6 3.8 71 End-2025 Q4 3.1 3.3 3.5 71 End-2026 Q1 2.6 2.9 3.2 71 End-2026 Q2 2.2 2.5 2.8 71 One year ahead 2.2 2.4 2.5 70 Two years ahead 2.0 2.1 2.5 69 Three years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.4 69 Five years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.5 68 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place.

2aii) What would your most likely expectations for CPI inflation at the following points be if you were to condition them instead on Bank Rate being fixed at the level at which you perceive monetary policy to be neither expansionary nor contractionary? (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-2025 Q4 3.2 3.4 3.5 67 One year ahead 2.2 2.5 2.8 67 Two years ahead 2.0 2.2 2.7 67 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place.

2bi) Please assign probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation three years ahead. (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 2.7 1.01%–1.40% 3.8 1.41%–1.80% 12.0 1.81%–2.20% 35.4 2.21%–2.60% 22.9 2.61%–3.00% 12.8 >3.00% 10.4 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place. 69 respondents answered this question.

2bii) Please assign probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation on average from 5 years ahead to 10 years ahead (ie analogous to the five-year, five-year forward rate). (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 2.0 1.01%–1.40% 3.3 1.41%–1.80% 9.0 1.81%–2.20% 38.3 2.21%–2.60% 22.9 2.61%–3.00% 13.1 >3.00% 11.4 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place. 65 respondents answered this question.

2c) Please provide the annual rate of UK GDP growth – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – that you see as most likely at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 2025 0.90 1.00 1.10 73 2026 1.00 1.10 1.25 73 2027 1.00 1.30 1.50 72 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

Question 3: Expectations for balance sheet and gilt yields

3a) At its September 2024 meeting the MPC voted to reduce the stock of UK government bonds held for monetary policy purposes by £100 billion over the following 12 months to September 2025, to a total of £558 billion. Please provide the annual reduction in the stock of gilts held in the Asset Purchase Facility, comprising both maturing gilts and gilt sales in initial purchase proceeds terms, that you see as most likely over the following annual review cycles (£ billions). (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses October 2025–September 2026 60 72 75 66 October 2026–September 2027 31 50 60 65 October 2027–September 2028 28 43 60 65 October 2028–September 2029 35 40 50 65 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to the nearest billion.

3b) What do you see as the most likely level for the 10-year gilt yield at the following points in the future (%)? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-December 2025 4.30 4.50 4.60 72 End-June 2026 4.00 4.30 4.60 72 End-December 2026 3.80 4.20 4.50 71

Question 4: Expectations for exchange rates

4a) What do you see as the most likely level for GBPUSD one year ahead? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 1.3000 1.3450 1.3750 68