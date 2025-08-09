Submit Release
Wildlife law violation checkpoints start for hunting, fishing seasons

SANTA FE – The Department of Game and Fish is conducting checkpoints throughout the state this hunting season to collect biological data and to detect wildlife law violations. 

As a result, the public may encounter minor delays. Department officers may be assisted by other law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State Police or county sheriff’s offices.

Please report any wildlife crime or suspected crime that you may observe while enjoying New Mexico’s great outdoors. To report a wildlife crime, please call Operation Game Thief toll-free at 1-800-432-GAME (4263). Callers can remain anonymous and earn cash rewards for information leading to charges being filed. Violations can also be reported online at Operation Game Thief.

