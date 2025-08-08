Governor Newsom and California leaders host Texas officials amid their fight to protect democracy

“We came here knowing the risks. Lawsuits, threats, and intimidation won’t stop us. We swore an oath — not to Trump, not to Abbott, and not to any party. We swore to defend the Constitution and the people we represent. We’re not backing down,” said Texas Rep. Ann Johnson.

“Now that Republicans know they are going to lose the House next year, they’re trying to change the rules to redraw Congressional district maps and rig the elections in their favor,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “Democrats must respond to Republicans’ blatant partisan power grab. We cannot and will not unilaterally disarm,” said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

“When Republicans in Texas, Indiana, Florida and other states are lining up to steal additional congressional seats, something has to be done. I want to thank our Texas lawmakers for standing up for democracy and the rule of law. Our congressional delegation is united and ready to take on this fight with Governor Newsom and our state legislative partners. California cannot stand idly by and watch as Republicans and Donald Trump strip food programs from California schools, cut millions of Californians from their health insurance, do permanent damage to California’s clean air and clean water, and through their tariff scheme drive small businesses into bankruptcy and force hand force hard working Californians to lose their jobs. This is a blatant power grab, and we will not stand for it,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Chair of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation.

“Today, we are at a flash point set in play by Donald Trump and Texas Republicans who see the writing on the wall that they’ll lose the midterms—and they’re trying to cheat to win. President Trump’s cynical ploy to redraw congressional maps in Texas is rotten to its core. It is our sacred responsibility to defend our democracy and the people of the Golden State, so if Texas moves forward, we need to be prepared to do the same,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire.

“California Democrats will not allow Trump’s Republican Party to rig the system and take permanent control of the U.S. House of Representatives. We are prepared and we will fight fire with fire. We will do whatever it takes to defend our democracy. We will do whatever it takes to protect the voices, the votes, and the rights of every American,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

In July, the Governor hosted other Texas state leaders to discuss the special session that is underway in the Lone Star State. President Trump has publicly and repeatedly pressured an uneasy state legislature to take the unprecedented step of redrawing their congressional map — mid cycle — to more favorably support Republicans. In fact, recent polling found 63% of likely Texas voters view its Trump-backed redistricting plan as unnecessary.