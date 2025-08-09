Right lane closure on eastbound Farrington Highway, week of Monday, Aug. 11

Main, News Posted on Aug 8, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues the following notice for a right lane closure of eastbound Farrington Highway for work on the makai railing of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge.

Crews will be closing the right eastbound lane of Farrington Highway in the vicinity of Maʻipalaoa Bridge and Maʻipalaoa Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the week of Monday, Aug. 11, through Friday, Aug. 15 Thursday, Aug. 14, for tightening of hex nuts along the makai railing of Maʻipalaoa Bridge.

Remaining work for this project includes delineator installation, replanting vegetation and site cleanup. Final site inspection is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20. Additional work may be required upon findings from final inspection. This punch-list work may require lane closures and will be announced if scheduled.

Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

