Jesus Osete Sworn in as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

On August 7, 2025, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon swore in Jesus Osete as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.