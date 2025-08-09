Hometown hero honoured: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives Key to the City at Shai Rally Day

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton proudly welcomed approximately 10,000 residents and supporters to celebrate NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was bestowed with a Key to the City.

Held at Hamilton Stadium on August 7, 2025, Shai Rally Day was more than a celebration of Shai’s remarkable successes, it was a vibrant reflection of the city’s pride, spirit and the incredible talent that Hamilton continues to foster.

The celebration featured moving tributes, including Mayor Horwath bestowing Shai with the Key to the City. This honour not only recognized Shai’s legacy, but also served as symbol of the limitless potential of all Hamiltonians.

“Our community came together in a powerful and heartfelt way to celebrate Shai and his inspiring accomplishments, both on and off the court,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The energy in the crowd was electric – a true reflection of Shai’s deep connection to the city he calls home. My sincere thanks to City staff, community partners, and all Hamiltonians who helped make this celebration possible. More than just a rally, it was a tribute to the incredible talent that thrives in Hamilton, sparking hope and inspiring the next generation to dream big and aim higher.”

Shai has captured the hearts of Hamiltonians, both for his athletic excellence and through his unwavering gratitude for his roots. His journey - from the courts of Hamilton to NBA superstardom - is a testament to the determination and talent that flourish in the city.

Ward 14 Councillor Mike Spadafora also announced the installation of commemorative “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Way” street signs along Mohawk Road, the neighbourhood where Shai grew up.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of only four players in NBA history to win a scoring title, league MVP and an NBA Championship in a single season. A proud Hamilton native, he made basketball history this year by leading the NBA in scoring and earning an extraordinary list of accolades:

2024–25 NBA Most Valuable Player

NBA Champion

NBA Finals MVP

Western Conference Finals MVP

NBA All-Star

All-NBA First Team

“We’re extremely grateful to the fans, families, and community partners who came together to make Shai Rally Day such a meaningful celebration,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Shai’s presence and heartfelt words were a powerful reminder of the pride and connection we all share as Hamiltonians. This event was more than a celebration of his success — it was a moment of inspiration for our entire community.”

Shai Rally Day served as a powerful celebration of Hamilton’s rich history and the lasting impact of one of its own.