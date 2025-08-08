Attorney General Bailey Launches “Operation Robocall Roundup” To Crack Down On Illegal Callers, Targets 37 Telecom Companies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his Office has joined a nationwide effort to stop the flood of illegal robocalls harassing Missouri consumers. As part of “Operation Robocall Roundup,” a multistate initiative led by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Attorney General Bailey and 50 other bipartisan attorneys general have issued warning letters to 37 voice service providers demanding they stop transmitting unlawful robocalls through their networks.

“Missourians are fed up with the relentless onslaught of robocalls,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My Office is committed to holding bad actors accountable and protecting Missouri consumers from fraud and harassment. We’re putting telecom companies on notice – if you help criminals reach our citizens, we will take action.”

The targeted providers have either:

Failed to comply with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements to respond to government traceback requests,

Failed to register in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database, or

Failed to file a mitigation plan describing how they will block illegal robocalls on their networks.

By ignoring these basic safeguards, these companies are enabling scammers to reach Missourians and passing fraudulent call traffic through to other providers down the line.

In addition to the 37 companies receiving warning letters, more than 100 downstream providers are also being notified. These downstream companies are being informed that they are doing business with providers that are actively violating federal robocall mitigation rules.

The FCC is also cracking down. The Commission has announced plans to remove seven of these providers from its Robocall Mitigation Database. Once removed, other providers will be prohibited from accepting and routing any calls from their networks, effectively cutting off their ability to reach consumers.

The voice service providers receiving warning letters are Advantage Investors LLC, Alpha Stream, Ananya Traders LLC, Ariyan Khan, BBT Voice Private Limited, Belthrough, BPO VoIP, Collection 3 LLC, Communications and Telephone Systems Co., Dial Vista Corp., DigitalOcean LLC, Dtel Network LLC, End Zone Financial Services, EON Telecom Inc., Family Communication Inc., Fiber Flux VOIP, First Tele Communications Inc., Flow VOIP LLC, Globe Tech Solutions, Higher Response Marketing Inc., HK KwaiFong Group Limited, Infinity SIP LLC, Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD, Mexico IP Phones LLC, Nexusphere VOIP LLC, Pleedex LLC, Quantum Link VOIP LLC, Ringnition, SK Teleco LLC, SkyPulse VOIP, Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC, Telnextrix LLC, Terra Voip, TheVisionConnect, Tiera Enterprises LLC, Voip Torque, and Whisl Telecom LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice.

Missourians who receive unwanted or fraudulent robocalls can report them to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by calling 800-392-8222 or visiting ago.mo.gov.