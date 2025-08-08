Lane closures to be altered on Puʻunēnē Avenue for affordable housing project

Main, News Posted on Aug 8, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that the 24/7 lane closures for sewer line work on South Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) will be changed on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

The new configuration will close one lane in each direction in the area fronting McDonald’s on South Puʻunēnē Avenue. Work will take place in the turn pocket and inside lanes of the roadway. One lane will remain open in each direction. No left turns will be permitted from the open lanes or from adjacent properties along the affected area. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Day-TCP-2-Puunene.jpg

The new 24/7 closures are expected to be in place through Friday, Aug. 22. Work hours for the project with the new configuration are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, to Thursday, Aug. 14. There will be no work on Friday, Aug. 15 because of the Statehood Day holiday. Crews will be working on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Work will then continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 18, to Friday, Aug. 22.

The two southbound lanes and turn lane fronting McDonald’s on South Puʻunēnē Avenue will continue to be closed 24/7 until Tuesday, Aug. 12. Southbound traffic is being diverted to one northbound lane. One northbound lane will continue to be open. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Puunene-TCP-.jpg

The project is for the Hale Pilina affordable housing complex with work centered in front of the property at 150 South Puʻunēnē Avenue, across from McDonald’s.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Weekly lane closure information can be found at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Please plan accordingly and expect delays. Also follow all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.

# # #