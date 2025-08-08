Saskatchewan Economy Strongest in Nation with 22,200 Full-Time Jobs Added in July

CANADA, August 8 - Released on August 8, 2025

The latest labour force numbers from Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan continues to see record growth with 22,200 full-time jobs added year over year in July. Saskatchewan has the lowest unemployment rate amongst provinces at 5.0 per cent, well below the national average of 6.9 per cent. Whereas other provinces saw only modest growth or declines in employment, Saskatchewan led the nation in employment gains.

“Saskatchewan continues to see unprecedented job creation with a record low unemployment rate and over 22,200 full-time jobs added since last July,” said Deputy Premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter. “Today’s labour market numbers continue to demonstrate that Saskatchewan is leading the nation with our strong economy, and our government is committed to ensuring this growth continues.”

July 2025 saw all-time highs for the month (aged 15 and over), with:

Saskatchewan's labour force reaching 665,300;

Saskatchewan’s full-time employment reaching: 532,800;

Saskatchewan’s male employment reaching: 336,400; and

Saskatchewan's female employment reaching: 292,400.

Year-over-year, full-time employment increased 22,200, an increase of 4.3 per cent. Employment for women is up 13,300 which is an increase of 4.8 per cent, and employment for men is up 4,300 an increase of 1.3 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities saw year-over-year growth. Compared to July 2024, Saskatoon's employment was up 4,300, an increase of 2.1 per cent, and Regina's employment was up 5,600, an increase of 3.8 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for healthcare and social assistance, up 9,800, an increase of 10.3 per cent. Construction is up 6,500, an increase of 14.7 per cent and finance, insurance, real estate and leasing is up 3,500, an increase of 13.1 per cent.

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan’s Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan’s strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to further advancing Saskatchewan’s Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

