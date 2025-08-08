UPDATE - 8/8/2025:

On August 8, 2025, the GBI obtained arrest warrants for Ty’Ravis Lee Simpson, age 22, of Lavonia, Franklin County, GA for 2 counts of Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, 2 counts of Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Conduct.

Simpson is still at the hospital and will be booked once he is released from Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Lavonia, GA (August 7, 2025) - At the request of the Lavonia Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Lavonia, GA. One man was shot and injured in the officer involved shooting. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates on August 7, 2025, at about 12:35 p.m., Lavonia Police Department officers responded to a shooting incident on Beaver Dam Circle in Lavonia, GA. In this initial incident, one male victim was reportedly shot by two unknown suspects. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The suspects ran from the scene and law enforcement began searching for the suspects. The GBI assisted in the search.

While searching nearby homes in the area, two Lavonia Police Department officers attempted to identify an individual inside a trailer in the 100 block of Midway Ave. When they entered the trailer, they located an individual armed with a handgun. The individual pointed the handgun at the officers. One of the officers fired several times, hitting the individual at least once.

The individual was taken to a hospital.

The individual that was shot in the officer involved shooting was not involved in the previous shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.