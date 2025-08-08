ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement in response to a new lawsuit that seeks to block SB 185, which prohibits the use of State funds to pay for a transgender-identifying inmate's “sex reassignment” surgery:

“It’s absurd that this is even a conversation. Georgia taxpayers should never cover the costs for a prisoner’s sex change. Period. I’ll fight this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

In April, Carr filed a brief to defend President Trump’s executive order that prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for an inmate's sex-change procedure, and he has altogether taken roughly 50 legal actions on this issue.