Carr Vows to Take Fight Against Taxpayer-Funded Sex Changes “All the Way to the Supreme Court”
ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement in response to a new lawsuit that seeks to block SB 185, which prohibits the use of State funds to pay for a transgender-identifying inmate's “sex reassignment” surgery:
“It’s absurd that this is even a conversation. Georgia taxpayers should never cover the costs for a prisoner’s sex change. Period. I’ll fight this all the way to the Supreme Court.”
In April, Carr filed a brief to defend President Trump’s executive order that prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for an inmate's sex-change procedure, and he has altogether taken roughly 50 legal actions on this issue.
