The Path To Your True Self: A Guide to Discovering Your Purpose and Identity through Divine Connection

In a world where so many feel unseen, unheard, and uncertain of their place, The Path to Your True Self by Lisa Schultheis arrives as a timely beacon of hope. With spiritual wisdom and heartfelt compassion, this transformative guide invites readers on a journey toward healing, purpose, and divine connection.Schultheis encourages us to pause, listen to the quiet whispers of our true selves, and rediscover the version of us that longs to be whole, loved, and aligned with our Creator. At the heart of her message is this truth: you are deeply loved, and your life has a purpose.Drawing from her years of ministry in trauma healing, hospital chaplaincy, and purpose development programs, Schultheis writes not from theory but from lived experience. Her work with individuals battling addiction, despair, and emotional wounds has shaped a book filled with life-giving encouragement and clarity."I wrote this book hoping to get in the way of the addictions and suicides," Schultheis shares. "My goal is that this book gives the lost and broken assurance that they too are deeply loved and created for a unique purpose."Through personal reflections, scripture, and spiritual insights, The Path to Your True Self offers gentle guidance to those who feel they've strayed too far. It invites grace over perfection and joy through communion with God.Lisa Schultheis is a wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a dedicated servant leader. She has impacted many lives through her roles in Stephen Ministry, the Dare to Dream speaker program, Hospital Ministry, Lions Lead Behavioral Assessments, and Beyond This. Each role reflects her passion to uplift the unseen and hurting.Her first book, Illuminate: Empowering Self-Transformation Through Faith and Healing , laid the foundation for personal renewal. With The Path to Your True Self, she encourages readers to walk boldly in the truth of their divine identity.In a culture where many feel disposable, Schultheis reminds us all: everyone matters.The Path to Your True Self is available now through major booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.To learn more, visit Lisa Schultheis at lightoftruth.co

