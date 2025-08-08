CBP seized one-quarter of a million dollars of counterfeit luxury high-end watches

LEWISTON, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Buffalo port of entry seized a variety of designer items for bearing counterfeit trademarks.

Starting in July, CBP officers and Import Specialists at the Port of Buffalo inspected several shipments that contained multiple “designer” watches. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, fourteen watches were determined to be inauthentic and were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. These specific watches had identical or substantially indistinguishable marks that are registered and recorded by Rolex. Had these items been genuine, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would be approximately $257,000.

Counterfeit watches seized at the Lewiston, N.Y. Port of Entry.

“CBP plays a critical role in protecting businesses and consumers from fraudulent items,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “Our officers and import specialists do an outstanding job working diligently for the American consumer by preventing this illegitimate merchandise from entering our commerce. Their knowledge and skillset in identifying fraudulent products protects U.S. workers and our overall economy.”

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program. https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/.Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. It is also against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise and individual consumers may be liable for a fine even if they did not intend to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation reporting tool provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found on The Truth Behind Counterfeits page.

