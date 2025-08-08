McKenzie Man Arrested, Charged in Joint Drug Investigation

CARROLL COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents assigned to the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a McKenzie man.

The agencies began investigating six months ago, to target individuals actively distributing methamphetamine and illegal narcotics in the Carroll County area. Authorities developed information that Angelo Reece Edwards (DOB 11/8/1989) distributed methamphetamine from his residence in the 300 block of Walnut Circle. On Friday, authorities executed a search warrant at the home, with the assistance of the McKenzie Police Department, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the DEA, and found Edwards in the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

Agents arrested Edwards and charged him with one count each of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI with Intent for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Caroll County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he remained in custody on $87,500 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###