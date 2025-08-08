David Howell Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Flip the Script' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - David Howell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script”, co-authored by David Howell alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is David’s chapter, "Shattering Self-Limiting Beliefs." David shares his journey of confronting and conquering the inner voice of self-doubt—from military jumps to business leadership. His story reveals that the toughest battles are often internal and shows how mastering your mindset and embracing authenticity can lead to true confidence, purpose, and impact.

Meet David Howell:

With nearly four decades of experience, David has become a trusted leader in financial planning, wealth management, and business mentorship. As a seasoned CEO and number one best-selling author, he is known for making complex financial strategies accessible to individuals and professionals alike.



David’s expertise has been featured on Hollywood Live and major networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. His insights on financial well-being and leadership have earned him recognition across the global financial community. His forward-thinking approach has helped shape the future of financial advising and continues to inspire the next generation of advisers.



Respected for both his technical knowledge and his ability to communicate clearly, David has built a career empowering clients to take control of their financial futures. His leadership has influenced not only his clients but also peers and industry professionals seeking guidance in a rapidly changing economic landscape.



Outside of his professional achievements, David has a long-standing commitment to public service. He has served as a Magistrate, volunteered for charitable organizations, and contributed to his country through service in the Territorial Army.



When he isn’t advising clients or speaking at industry events, David enjoys traveling, spending time with family, and taking long walks with his dogs—moments that keep him grounded and inspired.

Connect with David:

Email: david@drhowell.com

To order your copy of “Flip the Script” please visit HERE.

