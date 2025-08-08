Amy Peterson Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Flip the Script' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Amy Peterson

JOHNSON CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Amy Peterson, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Amy’s chapter, "Empathy in Action." Amy shares how through tactical empathy, she learned to navigate high-stakes, emotionally charged negotiations with strength and strategy, transforming setbacks into opportunities and becoming a confident, empowered leader in both business and life.

Meet Amy Peterson:

Amy Peterson brings a fresh, people-first approach to agriculture with the launch of FarmsFull—a consulting practice dedicated to helping landowners, tenants, and ag professionals build lasting relationships, functional systems, and meaningful legacies. As a seasoned Accredited Land Manager (ASFMRA), Amy pairs real-world experience with practical solutions for one of the most emotionally and financially complex industries.

Having spent years navigating the challenges of farmland leases and agribusiness dynamics, Amy recognized the need for a more human-centered model—one rooted in empathy, clarity, and stewardship. FarmsFull was born from that vision. Through customized consulting, storytelling, and hands-on guidance, she helps clients simplify negotiations, strengthen connections, and manage land with integrity.

But FarmsFull is more than a consultancy—it’s a movement that honors the realities of modern agriculture while advocating for truth-telling and trust-building in every conversation. Whether helping landowners create better lease structures or speaking to the quiet tensions that often go unaddressed in farm transitions, Amy leads with heart and hard-earned perspective.

In addition to her work with FarmsFull, Amy shares regular insights on negotiation, rural life, and business through her social platforms, connecting with others who are navigating similar challenges in ag.

Her journey is one of resilience, deep listening, and strategic thinking—qualities that continue to shape her role as both a leader and advocate within the agricultural community.

