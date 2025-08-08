Sign installation will force lane closure near Snake River Bridge on WYO 22

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction will be working between the wildlife bridge and the Snake River Bridge near the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390 for a sign installation this Friday, Aug. 8. Westbound traffic on WYO 22 will see traffic reduced from two lanes to a single lane after 9 a.m. tomorrow morning until 4 p.m.

“The sign is a directional sign, with a large base. Due to the nature of the work, we will have to close the lane. But we are planning to have it all done before the evening commute. The lane should be reopened about 4 p.m. the same day,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.