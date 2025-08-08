William Kimmitt Sworn In as Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, August 8, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the International Trade Administration (ITA) announced that William Kimmitt was sworn in by Secretary Howard Lutnick on August 7, 2025 as the 17th Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade. In this role, Under Secretary Kimmitt will lead the International Trade Administration, serving as Commerce’s principal advisor on matters of trade, investment, commercial diplomacy and global competitiveness. William Kimmitt was nominated by President Donald J. Trump for the position, and the United States Senate voted to confirm him on July 29, 2025.

“William has played a critical role in advancing fair, balanced trade for all Americans, and in this new position he will continue driving such change,” said Secretary Lutnick. “His leadership at ITA will continue to usher in a Golden Age for exports, investment, and trade enforcement in America.”

“It is a privilege to serve under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Lutnick at this pivotal moment as the United States boldly rebalances global trade to deliver real results to American workers, farmers, and businesses,” said Under Secretary Kimmitt. “I am deeply committed to the International Trade Administration’s mission of advancing American prosperity, and I will dedicate myself to strengthening our trade relationships, attracting investment, and putting U.S. industries in the best position to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy.”

Previously, Under Secretary Kimmitt was a partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where his practice focused on complex civil disputes, trade and investment advisory matters, and government and internal investigations. During the first Trump Administration, he served as Counselor to the United States Trade Representative, where he was a senior advisor on trade policy and legal matters.

###

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier U.S. Government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.