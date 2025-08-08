Commerce Department Announces Final Results of Softwood Lumber from Canada Countervailing Duty Administrative Review

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, August 8, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its final decision in the sixth administrative review of the countervailing duty order on softwood lumber from Canada. Administrative reviews are conducted once a year at the request of an interested party after an antidumping duty or countervailing duty order is put into effect. This review covers imports of softwood lumber from Canada that entered into the United States during the period of January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

Commerce determined that softwood lumber from Canada was being unfairly subsidized at rates ranging from 12.12 percent to 16.82 percent. These final rates are, on average, larger than the final subsidy rates determined in the previous administrative review but in line with Commerce’s preliminary results from April 2025. Notably, the final rate for non-selected companies, which applies to most Canadian companies, increased to 14.63 percent, up from 6.74 percent determined in the previous administrative review.

Commerce will now instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting duties at the rates outlined in Commerce’s final results. Commerce recently announced the final decision in the administrative review of the antidumping duty order, finding rates ranging from 9.65 percent to 35.53 percent.

More information about these proceedings can be found by referring to case numbers A-122-857 and C-122-858 in Commerce’s Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Centralized Electronic Service System (ACCESS) at access.trade.gov for the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders, respectively.



