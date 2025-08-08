Scott L. Frost Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Flip the Script' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Scott L. Frost

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Scott Frost, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Scott’s chapter, "Black Belt Negotiation." Scott reveals how real negotiation power lies not in force, but in empathy, patience, and strategy and how understanding others can turn even the toughest battles into victories.

Meet Scott L. Frost:

A U.S. Army veteran with a strong foundation in public service and trial work, Scott L. Frost has built a career advocating for individuals and families across the country. Born in Ames, Iowa, and raised in several states before settling in Kentucky, Scott earned an ROTC scholarship to Xavier University and later received his law degree from the University of Kentucky. During law school, he was a member of the National Moot Court Team, earning regional honors and competing at the national level.

Scott went on to serve as a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Army, where he worked as a prosecutor, defense counsel, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney. His military legal experience culminated in handling a federal capital murder trial. After completing his service, he turned his focus to asbestos litigation, trying mesothelioma cases in courtrooms across the country.

A graduate of the Trial Lawyers College, Scott remains dedicated to advancing the art of trial advocacy. He is also a proud father of three and is driven by a commitment to justice that carries through both his legal work and the values he shares with his family.

