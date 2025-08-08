Governor McKee Announces Over $370K Grants Awarded to Local Food System

Published on Friday, August 08, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI — Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have announced over $370K in Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) grants to seven local food businesses and organizations. Funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), these equipment grants support supply chain resilience and food system sustainability.

“With the addition of these latest awards, we have distributed more than $1.4 million in Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grants this year to area farms and food producers,” said Governor McKee. “This financial support represents a substantial investment in RI agriculture.”

“I'm glad the state is distributing these federal RFSI funds that were made available under the Biden Administration to local projects that will strengthen the resilience in Rhode Island’s food system and create new revenue streams for small and mid-sized farmers and producers,” said Senator Jack Reed. “This federal investment will benefit food producers statewide and help get more fresh, Rhode Island-grown food and products to tables, grocery stores, and restaurants across the region and beyond.”

“Families across the Ocean State deserve access to affordable, healthy food,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. “This latest round of funding will support six small businesses as they connect more Rhode Islanders with fresh products from local farmers and fishermen.”

“This funding for Rhode Island’s food infrastructure is a win for local farmers and consumers. By strengthening our state’s food supply chain, we’re not only supporting small businesses but also ensuring that more locally grown food reaches Rhode Islanders,” said Representative Seth Magaziner. “I’m glad to see these federal dollars at work, and I’ll always fight to bring more of our tax dollars home to strengthen Rhode Island’s food supply and lower food costs.”

“At a time of rising prices — from eggs to produce and other grocery staples — it’s important that we bolster Rhode Island’s food supply chains and infrastructure,” said Representative Gabe Amo. “This funding will help support farmers in our state who rely on local markets to sell their products while also delivering fair wages for laborers and fair prices for consumers. I look forward to continuing to work as a delegation to bring these federal resources home to help bring down prices and put healthy on the table for families.”

“Supporting local food businesses and producers through these grants is key to DEM’s mission of building a stronger, more resilient food system,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “This funding strenghtens Rhode Island’s food security and supply chain, grow our local food economy, and improve access to fresh, locally sourced products for consumers.”

These grants will help expand the production and distribution of RI Grown products by improving local capacity for processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, and selling products like specialty crops, dairy, grains, aquaculture, and other food products, excluding meat and poultry. The grant awardees are:

Kenyon's Grist Mill LLC, West Kingston

o Award amount: $40,882

o Project description: Kenyon’s Grist Mill will purchase labeling, packaging, and cold storage equipment to enhance processing and storage capacity for local grains. The specialized packaging equipment will streamline and expand options in self-branded and privately labeled products. The mill will expand the quantity and variety of grains purchased from local producers and bring at least three new products to ten new markets.

Sanctuary Herbs of Providence, LLC, Hope

o Award amount: $16,971

o Project description: Sanctuary Herbs of Providence, LLC will purchase drying and packaging equipment that enhances processing capacity of local fruits and herbs for value-added production of tea and culinary herb products from locally sourced apples, blueberries, rosemary, and thyme. This will enable expansion into new retail and wholesale markets across New England and increase sourcing from over a dozen RI farms.

West Passage Oyster Company, North Kingstown

o Award amount: $66,035

o Project description: West Passage Oyster Company will enhance the distribution capacity of local farmed oysters through the purchase of a refrigerated cargo van that will improve coordinated logistics and ensure temperature compliance, benefiting four local oyster producers with expanded market opportunities.

Robert’s Precut Vegetables, Cranston

o Award amount: $36,631

o Project description: Robert’s Precut Vegetables will enhance processing capacity for local produce by purchasing software and labeling equipment for product tracking, storage, and information technology systems. The improved supply chain traceability at this Cranston facility will meet food safety standards and improve market access to institutional buyers by featuring farm origin information. This will enable 50 local producers to access 10 new regional and institutional markets, and market entry of 50 new products.

Pat's To Go Commercial Kitchen, East Greenwich

o Award amount: $70,000

o Project description: Pat's Pastured will enhance processing capacity for local produce and eggs through new equipment including a dough sheeter, oven, and a freezer to enable value-added production of bakery and prepared meal products in an existing East Greenwich commercial kitchen facility – and benefit Pat’s Pastured and other local farms by opening new market opportunities.

Rhody Wild Sea Gardens, Narragansett

o Award amount: $40,000

o Project description: Rhody Wild Sea Gardens, a kelp and oyster farm, will purchase a customized barge, electric outboard engine, and batteries. This infrastructure will provide electricity to process and transport farm-raised oysters and kelp to wholesalers and markets on the Sakonnet River – bolstering the kelp industry in local and regional market channels and benefiting at least five local oyster and kelp producers.

Matunuck Oyster Farm LLC, Wakefield

o Award amount: $100,000

o Project description: New blast chiller to bring fresh products to local retail and wholesale markets in Rhode Island.

DEM supports RI’s green economy by helping farmers and fishers grow their businesses, invest in infrastructure, and access incubation space to new farmers at Urban Edge Farm and Snake Den Farm. With more than 1,000 farms and the nation’s highest percentage of beginning farmers (2022 Census of Agriculture), Rhode Island’s farming sector is growing. From 2017 to 2022, both farm numbers and farmland grew, showing strong statewide support for local agriculture, boosting the economy, protecting the environment, and strengthening food security.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.