Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7276-R1, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Engraving and Printing

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7276-R1, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP), Operation of a Large Examining and Printing Equipment (LEPE) printing press at 14th and C Streets SW, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, is proposing to issue air quality permit No. 7276-R1 to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Engraving and Printing to operate a Large Examining and Printing Equipment printing press (identified as LEPE 4), at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, located at 14th and C Streets SW, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is David Kaczka, Environmental Division Manager, Office of Environment, Health & Safety, at (202) 874-2107 or [email protected]. The applicant’s mailing address is 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228.

Emissions Estimate:

Volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions are the only expected emissions from the LEPE 4 press. The projected maximum potential to emit (PTE) VOC from the ink and solvent are 0.17 tons per year (TPY) and 1.75 TPY respectively, for a total of approximately 1.92 TPY.

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

a. Emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the ink used in the process shall not exceed 0.04 pounds per press hour. Except when tested on a one-time basis in accordance with Condition IV(e), compliance with this condition shall be determined on a monthly average basis. Monthly average emissions shall be calculated by determining the amount of ink used in the LEPE press in a given month, in pounds, multiplying that value by the percent of the ink used that is emitted as VOC emissions (5% based on the 95% ink VOC retention factor found in document EPA-453/R-06-002), and dividing the result by the number of hours of operation of the press that month. [20 DCMR 201]

b. VOC emissions from any cleaning solvents used shall not exceed 0.40 pounds per press hour. Except when tested on a one-time basis in accordance with Condition IV(e) of this permit, compliance with this condition shall be determined on a monthly average basis. Monthly average emissions shall be calculated by determining the amount of each cleaning solvent used by the LEPE press in a given month, in pounds, multiplying that by the percent of the solvent used that is emitted (100% of the solvent VOC content shall be assumed to be emitted except where a solvent retention factor for low vapor pressure solvents used in manual cleaning is applied in accordance with document EPA-453/R-06-002, as revised), and dividing the result by the number of hours of operation of the press. [20 DCMR 201]

c. The total annual VOC emitted from the ink and cleaning solvent as a result of operation of the press shall not exceed 1.92 tons in any 12-month period. [20 DCMR 201]

d. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the printing press. [20 DCMR 102.1, 20 DCMR 201, and 20 DCMR 606]

e. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

Note: This condition is District enforceable only.

The application to operate the LEPE 4 printing press and the draft permit and supporting documents are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.



Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after September 8, 2025 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].