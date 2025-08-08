Finger Lakes Region Schools Highlight Phone-Free Policies

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “We’ve heard from our teachers that the best way to keep our students engaged, focused, and safe from online threats and bullying is to keep their minds on books, not screens. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership on the ‘bell-to-bell’ smartphone restriction and for visiting our region to discuss ways we can propel our students to success.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “I am proud to have worked with Governor Hochul, County Executive Bello, NYSUT, and my colleagues in the Greater Rochester Majority Delegation to make New York one of the first states in the nation to remove smartphones from our classrooms. With Bell-to-Bell in place, Rochester and Monroe County schools will once again be places where students can focus on learning and engage in the face-to-face communications and interactions which are invaluable for social development and relationship building.”

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “When cell phones are used in schools during the day students are distracted: they are more anxious, bullying increases, peer-to-peer interaction decreases and learning is impacted. I support the state's goal of distraction free schools and joined the Governor in helping pass this policy in the budget this year. While this adjustment will take some getting used to for some, dozens of studies show the positive impacts on students and the school experience when cellphones are banned bell-to-bell. With flexible implementation and funding to support the transition, I am optimistic that we will have a smooth, stress-free start to the school year.”

Assemblymember Josh Jensen said, “It's critically important we work to ensure New York's education system continues to keep learning at the forefront. I was proud to work in a bipartisan fashion with the governor and my colleagues in the state legislature to make the distraction-free school measure a reality — empowering educators to focus on teaching and enabling students to build a strong educational foundation free from unnecessary distractions.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Governor Hochul’s plan to restrict cell phone use during the school day is a commonsense measure that puts student’s mental health, safety, and academic success first. Our schools should be a place of focus, connection, and learning. Study after study shows that constant cell phone use is contributing to anxiety, depression, bullying, and a sharp decline in academic performance and attention spans. We owe it to our kids to create learning environments that set them up for success—socially, emotionally, and academically. This ban will create boundaries to help our students thrive.”

Monroe County School Boards Association Executive Director Amy Thomas said, “The Monroe County School Boards Association welcomes Governor Hochul’s statewide policy aimed at creating distraction-free learning environments in New York’s schools. Limiting the unsanctioned use of smartphones and personal internet-enabled devices during the school day is a meaningful step toward improving student engagement, focus, and well-being. We appreciate the policy’s comprehensive framework, which includes dedicated funding for implementation, opportunities for parent and educator input, and clear guidance to ensure equitable and thoughtful application across all districts. Importantly, the policy allows for flexibility at the local level and includes appropriate exemptions to support students with medical, academic, or family-related needs. This initiative reflects a balanced and student-centered approach, and we look forward to supporting our member districts as they implement these plans in the fall.”