District-wide chip seal operations to begin in northeast Wyoming counties – could result in delays

SHERIDAN, Wyo - Motorists around northeast Wyoming can expect delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 4 begins its annual chip sealing project north of Gillette on Wednesday, August 13, weather permitting.

Crews with Hardrives Construction, Inc. will begin the project in Campbell County on Wyoming Highway 59 North between mile markers 123.770 and 142.070. They will then move to WYO 50, between mile markers 20.380 and 25.190.

During the week of August 18, crews will address sections of US 16 east of Buffalo between mile markers 2.120 and 7.400, to Ucross between mile markers 14.260 and 20.280, and WYO 196 between mile markers 274.190 and 287.630, and lastly to Ranchester between the I-90 interchange and the west end of the new bridge.

Once the chip seal is complete, the contractor will fog seal the shoulders, and WYDOT will permanently stripe those routes.

All work is scheduled to be completed Monday through Saturday between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed by August 24 - weather dependent.

Drivers should be aware of potential delays as pilot car operations will be in place on all 2-lane highways. Also, be aware of flying rocks and follow the 30 MPH speed limit signs through construction zones to eliminate potential vehicle damage.

In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones. Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.

Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction.

WYDOT Photo: A chip sealing operation on US 16 west of Buffalo.