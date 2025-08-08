California secured federal assistance to support response to Canyon Fire in Southern California

The fast-moving Canyon Fire ignited on August 7, 2025 just after 1:30 p.m. near Lake Piru in Ventura County and rapidly spread into Los Angeles County. More than 4,850 acres have burned, threatening several communities in Los Angeles County and forcing the evacuation of more than 4,300 residents and putting an additional 12,000 under evacuation warnings.

The FMAG, which is provided through the FEMA on a cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Now is the time to prepare if you had to evacuate due to a fire or other disaster. Go to Ready.ca.gov for disaster preparedness tips. And visit Calalerts.org to sign up for alerts. Remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities.