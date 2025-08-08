“Art Macao” launches “Children Tours” an outreach activity for children and families Group Registration for Children Tours is open

MACAU, August 8 - The “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” （Art Macao 2025）features nearly 30 exciting exhibitions and brings together novel artworks from contemporary artists from around the globe, inviting the public to embark on an enchanting aesthetic journey that runs through the urban landscape. To cultivate children’s interest and appreciation for the art, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will launch the outreach activity “Children Tours”, inspiring children’s interest and understanding of art through interactive guided tours and workshops, stimulating their artistic imagination and creative potential.

Schools, community associations and social service institutions are welcome to register for the activity “Children Tours” and to organise children’s participation in the joint appreciation of the arts. Each group accommodates a maximum of 10 children aged between 4 and 7 or between 8 and 10, and must be accompanied by at least one adult. Time slots available for booking from 2 September to 17 October, every Tuesday to Friday 10:30am-5:30pm; Saturday and Sunday 3:00pm-6:30pm.

For registration details and inquiries about the “Children Tours”, please contact Ms. Lo at 6288 4089 or email to gugumelo.edu@gmail.com during office hours (Monday to Sunday, 10am-6pm).

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, “Art Macao 2025” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts Macau. Spanning from July to October, it presents nearly 30 exhibitions across six sections: the “Main Exhibition”, “Public Art Exhibition”, “City Pavilions”, “Special Exhibitions”, “Local Curatorial Project” and the “Collateral Exhibition”.

For more information about “Art Macao 2025”, please visit the event’s webpage at www.artmacao.mo, follow the “artmacao” account on Instagram.