Children’s playground in Flower City Park reopens after completion of optimisation

MACAU, August 8 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has completed the optimisation of the children’s playground in Flower City Park, including reorganisation of the playground facilities and installation of climbing and balance play equipment suitable for use by children aged 2 to 12, providing children and the public with a more comfortable leisure venue. In addition, the optimisation works of the public toilets in the park have also been completed, and they have reopened to the public at the same time as the children’s playground.

The children’s playground in Flower City Park is about 490 square metres in area, and the facilities and mats showed signs of ageing after years of use. During the optimisation and reorganisation this time, play facilities suitable for use by children aged 2 to 12 are installed, including climbing and balance play equipment, slides, swings and others, providing children of appropriate age with diversified play facilities. Meanwhile, the playground is paved with seamless safety mats with addition of washbasins for children and barrier-free access to connect the children’s playground and the activity room of Flower City Park to optimise the leisure activity space for the public. The playground has reopened for children to have fun.