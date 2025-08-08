IPIM Collaborates with the Industrial Association of Macau to Organise 10 Enterprises at the 35th HKTDC Food Expo for the First Time

MACAU, August 8 - To encourage local enterprises to "go global," promote appropriate diversification of trade and the economy, and follow up on the meeting held with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) last December, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), in collaboration with the Industrial Association of Macau, will participate for the first time in the "35th HKTDC Food Expo", held in Hong Kong from 14 to 18 August, with a dedicated Macao Pavilion. Ten small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Macao will present nearly a hundred products under the themes of "Macao's Big Health," "Made-in-Macao" and "Macao Brand" to approximately 500,000 professional buyers and visitors. Many of these products have received the "M-Mark" quality certification, with over half being halal-certified. Additionally, some exhibitors will unveil new products on-site.

The "35th HKTDC Food Expo", organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, covering an area of 32,000 square metres and attracting over 900 exhibitors from the Chinese mainland, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and more. It focuses on showcasing unique culinary delights and related products, making it one of Hong Kong's most popular trade fairs.

Multiple Exchange and Giveaway Activities to Attract Buyers and Customers

During the five-day event, six promotional activities and twelve buyer matching sessions are scheduled. Professional buyers from Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland will be invited to visit the Macao Pavilion to engage with exhibitors from Macao, creating opportunities for local brands to “go global”. Daily, the Macao Pavilion will host various food and gift giveaway activities, allowing attendees to participate in themed product showcases and draw prize-filled mystery boxes.

Macao's Big Health Products and Featured Wines Unveiled

The Macao Pavilion will be divided into three sections: corporate exhibition booths, Macao-Hengqin MICE and China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform services, and interactive photobooths and promotion area. The corporate booths will showcase nearly a hundred "Made-in-Macao" and "Macao Brand" products from ten SMEs, including big health products, healthy food and supplements, souvenir noodle, wines and teas. With the backing of "M-Mark" and halal certification, these offerings will enhance the exposure and awareness of Macao products, featuring new releases that allow buyers to directly experience the quality and flavours of Macao, aiding the expansion of Macao's big health products into international markets.

During the expo, influencers will visit the corporate booths in the Macao Pavilion to boost the exposure of Macao brands among local consumers and attract more traders to the venue, creating greater cross-border co-operation opportunities for participating enterprises.