“ZAPE Taste Jam” market will open next Friday (15 August) to boost influx of consumers

MACAU, August 8 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in partnership with the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, a market named “ZAPE Taste Jam” will enliven the pedestrian zone along Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai in the Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior (ZAPE) district from 15 to 24 August. Local businesses and performance troupes are invited to weave vibrant offerings of delicacies, culture and creativity at the market, set to exude the charm of local communities by creative use of the urban space at ZAPE. Held from afternoon into nighttime, the ten-day event welcomes visitors and residents to explore, spend in businesses and stay in hotels at the ZAPE district. The project is tailored to invigorate the nighttime economy and inject new vitality into the community economy and tourism in the vicinity of ZAPE.

Engage local merchants and performing troupes

The SAR Government is gearing up for multiple measures to draw a greater influx of people into the ZAPE district and adjacent communities for exploration and spending. A four-pronged approach is implemented by the Government to boost the people flow in the district as follows: introduce internationally-renowned IP, extend economic benefits brought by concerts, utilize the urban space to organize events, and optimize the district’s environment.

Among the initiatives, the “ZAPE Taste Jam” market organized by MGTO will come into the spotlight from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from 15 to 24 August. Around the theme of “Taste the Streets Food Truck Jam”, the market will recreate Macao’s vibrant food scene of Southeast Asian aroma and diverse culinary delights, briming with the glamour of local communities and gastronomic culture. Bringing together various local businesses, the market will feature six food & distinctive trucks as well as over 30 stalls. There will be an amalgam of delicacies from ZAPE, Southeast Asian delights, snacks and drinks, coffee, alcoholic beverages, culture and creativity as well as games. Local performers and troupes are invited to dance, sing or present other artistic performances on stage. Residents and visitors will enjoy a palette of “tourism + gastronomy + spending” experiences at the market set to boost the flow of people and consumption in the district.

Photo backdrop installations and mega claw machine

The market will feature about 100 dining seats at catering area, alongside attractive installations including a mega-sized claw machine for photo moments. Members of the public can take pictures and share their encounters on social media. Individuals who purchase product(s) at the single/cumulative value of 100 patacas or above (can include more than one receipt within one day) at the market can play the claw machine game (within the same day). The higher value the purchase is made at, the more times the patron can play the claw machine (every 100 patacas paid can be in exchange for one chance to play. There is no upper limit for times of play).

Fun visit tips and special offers

MGTO is unfolding an array of online-offline promotions to raise the visibility of “ZAPE Taste Jam” among visitors and residents. As part of the online marketing campaign, pre-event promotions are rolled out via MGTO’s official accounts on social media. Fun tips for visiting the market will be publicized during the event. At the Office’s invitation, Mainland and overseas KOLs will film the market and spark their followers’ interest by live streams, graphic, written and video posts. Furthermore, the Office will collaborate with a mega online travel platform in the Chinese mainland to present a themed travel website about Macao and feature special hotel offers at ZAPE. The event is also spotlighted in partnership with an e-commerce platform in the Chinese mainland.

Through its Tourist Information counters, hotels at ZAPE and supporting community organizations, the Office distributes posters and promotional leaflets to visitors. The event’s presence is raised through local and Hong Kong newspapers, local radio station and outdoor advertisements as well.

Communication and coordination with different entities for meticulous preparation

MGTO and the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau maintain close communication and take into consideration residents’ life and surroundings at the community. They have recently convened an exchange meeting with chambers of commerce in the district to elaborate on the event program and solicit opinions. The Office will maintain adequate communication with stakeholders in the district and assign staffers for patrols on site during the event, to make timely follow-up and coordination, ensuring the smoothness of the event and minimizing its influence upon residents in the district.

“ZAPE Taste Jam” is supported by various entities concerned. MGTO has lately held an interdepartmental work meeting with the entities including Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Consumer Council, Public Security Police Force, Fire Services Bureau, Health Bureau, Environmental Protection Bureau and the community organizations concerned. Various parties discussed the event arrangements, formalities, measures, concerns and details in different aspects, to ensure the entire event is held smoothly through concerted efforts.

More information about the “ZAPE Taste Jam” market will be announced soon.