August 8
August 7, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS IN RESPONSE TO SUPREME COURT'S RECENT CLARIFICATION

Upon checking again, the many reversals in the League of Cities decisions were not decided unanimously.

THE FACT REMAINS that AT LEAST ONE UNANIMOUS CASE WAS REVERSED En Banc, and it is not unheard of: the case of International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications, Inc. v. Greenpeace Southeast Asia (Philippines), G.R. Nos. 209271, 209276, 209301 & G.R. No. 209430, decided on July 26, 2016.

This is a reminder that NO ONE IS IMMUNE FROM ERROR. The most IMPORTANT thing is to CORRECT it.

