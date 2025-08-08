PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2025 Camille Villar tells BFP personnel: Continue to serve the country with fervor to save lives Noting the immense contribution of firefighters in saving lives, Senator Camille Villar on Thursday told members of the Bureau of Fire Protection to "keep the fire burning" so to speak to make lives better for every Filipino. Speaking at the 34th Founding Anniversary of the BFP-Nationap Capital Region, Villar underscored the very important role of firefighters in saving lives and property. "Ang pagdiriwang na ito ay hindi lang pagbabalik-tanaw. Isa rin itong pagtanaw sa kinabukasan--isang panawagan na magpatuloy kayo sa inyong sinimulan: na maging apoy ng malasakit, liwanag ng serbisyo, at haligi ng kaligtasan para sa bawat Pilipino," she said. Villar, the youngest senator among her batch this 20th Congress, talked about the risk that BFP member has to take in every dispatch as they respond to fire situations in various parts of the metropolis. "Ang Bureau of Fire Protection ay hindi lamang grupo ng mga bumberong lumalaban sa apoy. Kayo po ay mga tagapagtanggol ng buhay, mga unang tumutugon sa sakuna, mga tagapaghatid ng pag-asa sa gitna ng panganib," she said. "Ang inyong presensya sa bawat barangay, sa bawat lungsod, at sa bawat bahay na tinutulunganninyong iligtas--ay patunay na ang BFP ay isang buhay nasimbolo ng malasakit at katapangan," Villar added. Villar congratulated the BFP-NCR as they marked the 34th founding anniversary with theme: Apoy ng Serbisyong Kapital, and congratulated this year's awardees. She praised the firefighters for their unwavering commitment to serve the public, no matter how risky, and at a times, putting their lives on the line.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.