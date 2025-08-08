North West Clean Team Highlight Growing Awareness of Pigeon Feces Hazards Across UK Urban Areas

Pigeon Feces Hazards On The Rise Infected pigeon amongst lots of guano

Cleaning professionals report significant rise in demand for professional pigeon droppings removal services.

Pigeon droppings are often dismissed as harmless dirt, but they can contain pathogens causing serious illness. We've seen cases where people unknowingly lived with hazardous guano for years.” — Faye Mac

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North West Clean Team, a specialist cleaning company, has reported a substantial increase in enquiries for professional pigeon droppings removal services during 2025, as property owners become increasingly aware of the health hazards associated with bird droppings contamination.

The company, which specialises in hazardous cleaning protocols, completed over 280 pigeon guano remediation projects across the North West region in 2025, representing a 35% increase from the previous year. This surge reflects growing recognition among property managers and homeowners that pigeon droppings require specialist handling to mitigate significant health risks.

Health Authorities Report Disease Cases

Recent data from the UK Health Security Agency shows 11 laboratory confirmed cases of C. psittaci or C. abortus, representing a 120% increase compared to previous years (5 cases). Psittacosis, caused by bacterium called chlamydia psittaci, can result in severe respiratory issues and flu like illness symptoms. The infection can cause particular concern for individuals with compromised immune systems.

London calculations show that there is approximately one pigeon to every three people in the UK, with 5,400,000 breeding pairs of wood pigeon in the UK according to RSPB data. This substantial bird population produces considerable quantities of droppings throughout urban environments, creating widespread exposure risks for residents and workers.

Contaminated Bird Droppings Present Multiple Hazards

Professional cleaning assessments reveal that feral pigeon droppings accumulate rapidly in areas such as lofts, rooftops, industrial buildings, and public walkways. The droppings can erode metals and building materials, while dried deposits create airborne particles that pose respiratory hazards when disturbed.

"Our teams regularly encounter situations where property owners have unknowingly lived or worked alongside significant accumulations of pigeon poo for extended periods," stated a North West Clean Team spokesperson. "Many people are unaware that even small amounts of contaminated bird droppings can harbour bacteria and fungi capable of causing bacterial infection and other health complications."

Tasks involving bird droppings require specialist protective equipment including respiratory protective equipment, disposable coveralls, and protective clothing to prevent direct contact with contaminated material. Professional risk assessment protocols ensure that cleaning professionals maintain appropriate safety standards throughout the cleaning process.

Vulnerable Groups Face Increased Risk

Medical authorities emphasise that individuals with weakened immune system conditions face elevated dangers from pigeon related diseases. Children, elderly residents, and those with compromised immune function require particular protection from exposure to bird guano contamination.

Symptoms of infection may include chest pain, breathing difficulties, and flu like illness presentations. In severe cases, untreated bacterial infection can progress to respiratory complications requiring medical intervention. Some rare infectious disease caused by exposure to contaminated droppings can result in serious health consequences for vulnerable populations.

Professional Cleaning Protocols Essential

North West Clean Team emphasises that proper handling of bird droppings requires specialist training and equipment. Standard cleaning methods are inadequate for safely removing accumulated guano, as improper techniques can increase airborne particles and expand the affected area.

Professional remediation involves comprehensive protective measures including plastic sheeting to contain work areas, controlled water droplets for dust suppression, and systematic removal of all contaminated material. Teams wear protective clothing and take regular rest breaks to prevent prolonged exposure to potentially hazardous substances.

"Property owners should never attempt to clean significant accumulations of pigeon droppings without right equipment and training," the spokesperson noted. "The health hazard posed by breathing dust from dried bird droppings far outweighs any perceived cost savings from DIY approaches."

Public Health Issues Require Professional Response

The company's experience demonstrates that public health issues relating to urban pigeon populations require coordinated professional response. Several diseases can be transmitted through contact with infected droppings, making expert assessment and removal essential for protecting community well being.

North West Clean Team offers free initial consultations to assess contamination levels and recommend appropriate remediation strategies. Property managers, facilities operators, and homeowners concerned about pigeon feces hazards can contact the company for professional guidance on managing these environmental health risks.

The increase in demand for specialist cleaning services reflects broader awareness that urban bird populations create ongoing public health challenges requiring professional intervention. As pigeon numbers continue to grow in UK cities, expert removal of accumulated droppings becomes increasingly important for maintaining safe living and working environments.

About North West Clean Team

www.northwestcleanteam.uk provides specialist cleaning and decontamination services across the North West region, with particular expertise in hazardous material removal and urban hygiene challenges. The company maintains comprehensive health and safety certifications and employs trained professionals equipped to handle complex environmental cleaning requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.