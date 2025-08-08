Hello, is that the new F1? An insider’s guide to the year ahead

On Wednesday 6 August 2025, thousands of new F1 doctors took up their first NHS training post. Dr Jaisila Patel, RCP Student and Foundation Doctor Network representative for Kent, Surrey and Sussex, and current F2 doctor, remembers her first day and offers some advice to all the medical graduates starting out on the wards.

As changeover day rolls back around, I’ve been reminiscing with my closest friends from university about the run-up to starting our F1 jobs this time last year. There was such huge anticipation. Medical school had been preparing us for this pivotal step, and we vividly remember feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement. Sound familiar?

Now, with a year under my belt, I’d like to share some reflections from my first year as a doctor, along with a few tips for you as new F1s, starting work this week.

Settling in

Feeling apprehensive is completely natural. Almost everything is new – moving home, meeting new people, and maybe even starting working life for the first time. Please give yourself grace – in life, but especially in your first few months of being an F1. Be kind to yourself and give yourself time to adjust to the demands of the job. I was so proud of my very first prescription, only minutes later to have the pharmacist on the phone correcting my mistake. No one expects you to know everything on day 1.

It’s easy to let your passions slip when you’re tired after a long shift, but try to carve out time to de-stress and keep up with the things you love – whether it’s sport, music or, as it often is for me, simply stopping off at my local park for a walk on my route home.

I’d also encourage you to throw yourself into mess life and socials – you’ll quickly realise that everyone is in the same boat, figuring things out together. My first rotation general surgery cohort became such a tight-knit group as we dragged each other up the steep learning curve. Our team socials, from ice skating to Thorpe Park to our own light-hearted awards ceremony at the end, really kept us going.

Looking after yourself

During the hecticness of the working day, it’s easy to forget the things that keep you sane. I only managed lunch at 4pm in my first week (and I can’t pretend it hasn’t happened since!). But over time, you do learn to prioritise effectively. Just remember: almost all jobs can wait until you’ve used the loo, grabbed some water, eaten something and taken a breath.

Navigating the tough shifts

There were definitely some tough moments during the year. I remember being midway through a four-night stretch as the only ward-cover doctor for 100 patients – it was overwhelming at times.

In these moments, breathe. Your role is simply to keep the patient safe – no one expects you to manage complex scenarios alone. Be confident, but know your limits, and never hesitate to ask for help.

Keep things simple, trust your systems and break down tasks logically. Job lists will become your best friend. When reviewing patients, lean on your A–E approach.

Some of the best advice that I received this year was this: often, you’ll feel the urge to act immediately, to do something. But unless you’re in a crash situation, you do have time to think. Sometimes, careful monitoring is better than intervening just for the sake of it.

Staying curious

Most of all, find the joy in the job. Don’t forget why you worked so hard to become a doctor. Be curious and take ownership of your learning. Handover, ward rounds and referrals to specialties are all filled with opportunities to learn. My clinical knowledge has come on in leaps and bounds from absorbing nuggets of wisdom from seniors. Nothing beats the joy of answering a consultant’s question correctly on a ward round!

Seven practical pointers

Get to know your ward staff. Your MDT colleagues are your team, and good communication makes everyone’s day easier.

Your MDT colleagues are your team, and good communication makes everyone’s day easier. Book your annual leave early. Your rota should come out 6 weeks before you start, so try to start planning then.

Your rota should come out 6 weeks before you start, so try to start planning then. Download the Switch app. It’s a lifesaver for hospital contact numbers. Keep a notes page for key bleeps.

It’s a lifesaver for hospital contact numbers. Keep a notes page for key bleeps. Note down all the door codes for your wards – it saves a lot of hassle.

for your wards – it saves a lot of hassle. On night ward cover , around midnight, visit the wards that you’re covering. Ask the nurses if there are any likely upcoming jobs – eg fluids, analgesia. This helps to mop up jobs early and may save you some 3am bleeps.

, around midnight, visit the wards that you’re covering. Ask the nurses if there are any likely upcoming jobs – eg fluids, analgesia. This helps to mop up jobs early and may save you some 3am bleeps. Don’t let discharge summaries consume you. They’re important, but should never take priority over a sick patient.

They’re important, but should never take priority over a sick patient. Stay on top of your HORUS portfolio from the start. You’ll naturally be doing bloods, cannulas, NGs, clerkings etc, so get them signed off as CBDs or mini-CEXs as you go. Little and often is the way to go.



I’ve shared my tips, but you’ll find your own formula for F1!

Believe in yourself. You’ve got this.