Patrick Leu Tauanuu Sentenced to 65 years for Murdering Maataua Manogiamanu

August 6, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) - On Aug. 1, 2025, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced Patrick Leu Tauanuu, 49, to serve 65 years in jail for the intentional murder of Maataua Kalapu Manogiamanu.

On the morning of Nov. 19, 2020, Anchorage police responded to what initially appeared to be a single vehicle collision on the overpass of Minnesota Drive and Dimond Boulevard. Upon closer inspection, police found a gunshot wound to the deceased’s body. After investigation, police learned that Patrick Tauanuu shot Manogiamanu, 49, from his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle at Dimond Boulevard and Raspberry Road. Manogiamanu tried to escape but later pulled over near the intersection of Minnesota and Dimond. Tauanuu followed and shot a second time into the victim’s car. At that point, the victim likely went unconscious and careened across traffic, striking a light pole.

In sentencing Tauanuu, Judge Ramgren noted that the murder approached a planned event due to Tauanuu obtaining a gun the night before and lying in wait for the victim that morning.

The Anchorage Police Department homicide unit investigated the case. District Attorney Trina Sears and Assistant District Attorney Alexander Lowe prosecuted the case. Paralegal Mindi Johnson provided support during the case.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

