Attorney General Ken Paxton recognized 11 Assistant Attorneys General (“AAG”) of the year from the Child Support Division for their dedication and commitment to serving Texas families and children. An AAG was chosen from each of the state’s ten child support regions for recognition, and there was also one AAG from the Child Support Division headquarters office in Austin selected as well. This year’s honorees were chosen based on recommendations from their peers and supervisors for their commitment to going above and beyond to support Texas children.

“I applaud this year’s honorees for the outstanding job they’ve done on behalf of Texans and for their unwavering dedication to families and children across the state,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Throughout this year, these Assistant Attorneys General have shown incredible commitment to serving the people of Texas, helping their colleagues, and enhancing the Child Support Division.”

Michele Legg was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s headquarters in Austin.

Jason Bujnosek was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 1 in Lubbock.

Alexandra Rothenberg was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 2 in San Antonio.

Joshua Shamburger was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 3 in Laredo.

Stephanie Sweet was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 4 in Dallas.

Brandy Bonner was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 5 in Texarkana.

Andrea Eoff was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 6 in Houston.

Cara Campos was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 7 in Austin.

Deborah Hill was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 8 in El Paso.

Rebecca Eyster was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 9 in Fort Worth.

Margie Painter was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 10 in Conroe.

Attorney General Paxton recently announced the successful launch of a new modernized child support system, which replaced a 30-year-old legacy platform with a new, innovative cloud-based solution that improves efficiency, streamlines case processing, and enhances overall service delivery for Texans who utilize child support services.

The Attorney General’s Child Support Division offers an array of services to help families, including locating absent parents, establishing paternity for children born to unmarried parents, enforcing and modifying child and medical support orders, and collecting and distributing child support payments.

For more information about the Office of the Attorney General and the child support services it offers, call (800) 252-8014 or visit the agency’s website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.