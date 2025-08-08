B.M. Roberts Releases Taut Psychological Thriller The Good Wife, Exploring Secrets, Lies, and Survival
Claire Holloway’s perfect life hides a dangerous past in this gripping debut thriller from B.M. Roberts
Blending domestic suspense with high-stakes psychological tension, The Good Wife delivers a binge-worthy reading experience that will appeal to fans of Mary Kubica, Frieda McFadden, and Jeneva Rose.
“Claire’s story is about survival,” says Roberts. “It’s about what happens when fear turns to desperation — and desperation turns to action.”
About the Author
B.M. Roberts writes taut, emotionally charged psychological thrillers exploring secrecy, identity, and survival. Based in Northern Kentucky, she writes for readers who crave the tension of domestic suspense blended with the pacing of a high-stakes thriller. When she’s not writing, she curates local stories through her lifestyle magazine, Madison and Main.
Availability
The Good Wife is available now in paperback (ISBN-13: 979-8292031697) and eBook formats via Amazon (https://a.co/d/0L6WJzE) and Barnes & Noble.
