B.M. Roberts Releases Taut Psychological Thriller The Good Wife, Exploring Secrets, Lies, and Survival

The Good Wife by B.M. Roberts — a psychological thriller for fans of Mary Kubica, Frieda McFadden, and Jeneva Rose.

Claire Holloway’s perfect life hides a dangerous past in this gripping debut thriller from B.M. Roberts

I wanted to write a story that makes readers wonder how well they really know the people around them — and themselves.” — B.M. Roberts

COVINGTON , KY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claire Holloway has everything she ever wanted: a stable marriage, a beautiful home, and the chance to leave her troubled past behind. But before she was a wife, she was someone else entirely — and if her husband ever discovers the truth, she could lose it all. When a dangerous man from her past resurfaces, Claire’s quiet world begins to unravel, forcing her to confront the darkness she thought she had escaped.Blending domestic suspense with high-stakes psychological tension, The Good Wife delivers a binge-worthy reading experience that will appeal to fans of Mary Kubica, Frieda McFadden, and Jeneva Rose.“Claire’s story is about survival,” says Roberts. “It’s about what happens when fear turns to desperation — and desperation turns to action.”About the AuthorB.M. Roberts writes taut, emotionally charged psychological thrillers exploring secrecy, identity, and survival. Based in Northern Kentucky, she writes for readers who crave the tension of domestic suspense blended with the pacing of a high-stakes thriller. When she’s not writing, she curates local stories through her lifestyle magazine, Madison and Main.AvailabilityThe Good Wife is available now in paperback (ISBN-13: 979-8292031697) and eBook formats via Amazon ( https://a.co/d/0L6WJzE ) and Barnes & Noble.

