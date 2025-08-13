Textured Pea Protein Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the recent past, the textured pea protein market has demonstrated a robust growth, with its size escalating from $0.63 billion in 2024 to an expected $0.68 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The historic surge in this market can be associated with a multitude of factors such as the growing demand for plant-oriented proteins, increasing consumer consciousness regarding health and nutrition, a surge in lactose intolerance and allergies, proliferation of vegan and vegetarian diets, and enhancements in the taste and texture of textured pea protein products.

The market for textured pea protein is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$0.98 billion by 2029"""" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Multiple factors supporting this growth during the predicted period include the accelerating acceptance of clean labels and natural ingredients, regulatory assistance and endorsements for pea protein, an augmented focus on ethical and sustainable sourcing procedures, and a rising consumer inclination towards fitness and sports nutrition. The market is also making significant inroads into developing economies. Key forecast trends include advancements in protein extraction and processing technology, product formulation and application innovation, enhancements to texture and mouthfeel, functional advantages beyond protein, and nutritional enrichment and fortification.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Growing consumer curiosity in plant-based protein is playing a significant role in the expansion of the textured pea protein market. Lately, the interest in plant-based diets among consumers has seen a substantial surge, with diets such as vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian gaining popularity. Textured pea protein components offer one of the highest protein levels worldwide, accompanied by a delightful taste and appealing texture. For example, the Plant Based Foods Association, a trade group based in the US, reported in January 2023 that plant-based food sales increased by 6.6% to $8 billion in 2022. Thus, the escalating consumer interest in plant-based proteins is driving the textured pea protein market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roquette Freres SA

• Puris Foods LLC

• Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

• Nisco ApS

• Sotexpro SAS

• Exeller NV

• Vestkorn Milling AS

• Nutri-Pea Ltd.

• Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

• Scoular Grain Company

What Are The Top Trends In The Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

The initiation of organic pea protein isolate denotes a rising trend in the textured pea protein industry. Organizations dominating the textured pea protein landscape are unveiling organic pea protein to cater to the consumer demands for organic protein items. For example, in December 2022, Royal DSM, a Global science company from Netherlands with an emphasis on health, nutrition, and materials, introduced Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein. This cutting-edge plant-based protein, a pioneer in offering all nine necessary amino acids, thus qualifying it as a complete protein. This trailblazing ingredient merges pea protein with Vertis CanolaPRO protein isolate, culminating in a soy-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free product.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market Segments

The textured pea proteinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Processing Type: Dry Processing, Wet Processing

4) By End Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Yellow Peas: Textured Yellow Pea Protein Isolate, Textured Yellow Pea Protein Concentrate, Textured Yellow Pea Protein Flour

2) By Green Peas: Textured Green Pea Protein Isolate, Textured Green Pea Protein Concentrate, Textured Green Pea Protein Flour

Which Regions Are Dominating The Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Textured Pea Protein, North America was projected as the leading region, followed by Europe. The report encompasses other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

