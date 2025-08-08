MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong speaking at Powder Valley Nature Center Aug. 22

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) presents an evening with award-winning MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood Friday, Aug. 22 from 7 - 8 p.m. Paothong’s photography has been featured in the MissouriConservationist and Xplor magazines, and many other publications including National Audubon, Ranger Rick, BBC, and the Nature Conservancy.

Paothong is a nature/conservation photographer and an associate fellow with the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP). The iLCP is an elite group of the world’s top wildlife, nature, and culture photographers around the globe. Paothong is also the featured artist in Powder Valley’s display gallery for August, where his photography can be seen until the end of the month.

The nature center’s doors will open at 6 p.m. to allow visitors to explore Powder Valley’s exhibits and view Paothong’s work currently on display. Paothong will share his nature and landscape photography on Powder Valley’s giant high resolution video wall. The video display is 4K resolution and capable of bringing images to life in an immersive way.

In addition to his work with MDC, Paothong has documented rare and endangered species through his photographs for more than 15 years, primarily grassland grouse and their fragile habitat. He has published two large-format national award-winning books, Save the Last Dance (2012) and Sage Grouse, Icon of the West (2017).

Recognized with numerous national and international honors, Noppadol also serves on the board of the Sutton Center and judges top photography competitions like the National Audubon Photography Awards. Through exhibits and presentations nationwide, he continues to inspire a deeper connection to wildlife and conservation.

An Evening with Noppadol Paothong is a free program open to anyone age 9 and up; however advanced registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tD.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yq.