On-Road Motorcycles Market Forecasted to Achieve US $114.19 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The On-Road Motorcycles Market In 2025?

The market for on-road motorcycles has seen robust growth in past years. The market value is predicted to rise from $67.85 billion in 2024 to $73.79 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include lifestyle and cultural appeal, fuel efficiency, convenience in urban mobility, burgeoning markets, the popularity of motorcycle clubs and community, and safety regulations.

The market for on-road motorcycles is anticipated to witness a swift expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $114.2 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The surge expected during the predicted period can be attributed to lifestyle and cultural shift, environmental consciousness, and economic factors including the advent of electric motorcycles, the enlargement of the market in developing economies, and the rise of shared mobility. The key trends forecasted for this period involve the incorporation of technology, improvement in connectivity, the emergence of lightweight and compact models, the rise of electric motorcycles, and an inclination towards retro and vintage designs.

Download a free sample of the on-road motorcycles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7285&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The On-Road Motorcycles Market?

The increase in users of motorbike sports is anticipated to encourage the expansion of the on-road motorcycles market. Motorbike sport is a wide-ranging sphere covering all sporting elements of motorcycling. On-road bikes, which are notably faster than off-road bikes, are commonly used in motorbike sport and racing. These on-road bikes are similarly popular with motorbike sports users for their rides around the pits or staging areas of a motocross race and other affairs. For instance, as reported by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a non-profit organization in the US, the sports bike segment had a registration count of 4.31 lakh in the US in 2022. Thus, the swelling number of motorbike sports users is the driving force behind the development of the on-road motorcycles market.

Who Are The Key Players In The On-Road Motorcycles Industry?

Major players in the On-Road Motorcycles include:

• Harley-Davidson Incorporation

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

• Ducati Motor Holding SpA

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

• KTM AG

• Aprilia SpA

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of On-Road Motorcycles Market In The Globe?

The leading trend in the on-road motorcycles market is product innovation, a strategy often employed by major corporations to maintain their standing in this industry. For example, in September 2022, MG, the renowned British automotive brand, took a significant step with the introduction of the groundbreaking MG4 electric car in Europe. The MG4 electric is the inaugural model in a series of sophisticated MG vehicles, built on the innovative Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) pioneered by SAIC.

What Segments Are Covered In The On-Road Motorcycles Market Report?

The on-road motorcyclesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sports Bikes, Cruiser Motorcycles, Touring Motorcycles, Standard Motorcycles

2) By Application: Personal, Commercial

3) By End User: Offline, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Sports Bikes: Superbikes, SuperSport Bikes, Naked Sports Bikes, Adventure Sport Bikes

2) By Cruiser Motorcycles: Classic Cruisers, Power Cruisers, Touring Cruisers, Custom Cruisers

3) By Touring Motorcycles: Full-Size Touring Bikes, Adventure Touring Bikes, Sport Touring Bikes, Lightweight Touring Bikes

4) By Standard Motorcycles: Retro Standards, Commuter Motorcycles, Universal Motorcycles, Dual-Sport Motorcycles

View the full on-road motorcycles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-road-motorcycles-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The On-Road Motorcycles Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for on-road motorcycles. It is anticipated that North America will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The market report for on-road motorcycles includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global On-Road Motorcycles Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

On Device Intelligence Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-device-intelligence-global-market-report

On Grid Solar Pv Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-grid-solar-pv-global-market-report

On Highway Vehicle Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-highway-vehicle-lighting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.