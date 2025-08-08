POTAMYA by Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu Wins Bronze in A' Green Awards

POTAMYA

Innovative Packaging Design Recognized for Sustainable Features and User-Friendly Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of sustainable product design, has announced POTAMYA by Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu as a Bronze winner in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the sustainable product industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.POTAMYA's award-winning design aligns with current trends and needs in the sustainable product industry, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders. The packaging incorporates eco-friendly, recyclable materials and features a built-in portion control system that promotes sustainability and enhances convenience in everyday cooking. This innovative approach demonstrates how the design advances sustainable product industry standards and practices.The packaging design of POTAMYA stands out in the market with its unique peel-off measuring system that transforms the top lid into a reusable measuring cup, reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices. Rooted in ancient Mesopotamian culture, the design seamlessly merges heritage with a contemporary approach, ensuring practical, reusable, and waste-reducing packaging. The visual language reflects artifacts, tools, and symbols from this era, reimagined through a modern, minimalistic approach.Winning the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award serves as motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire future projects that push the boundaries of sustainable packaging design. The award highlights the potential for POTAMYA to influence industry standards and contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices in the field.POTAMYA was designed by Creative Directors & Designers: Ebru Sile Goksel, Ipek Eris Ugurlu and Graphic Designer: Cansu Taskin.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Studio BornStudio Born is an independent design studio based in Miami and Istanbul, with a focus on branding, packaging, and graphic design. It was founded by the design duo Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu, who united their creative forces in early 2017. Studio Born's passion is all about transforming good ideas into good design. We see our brands as our good friends and our work as inspiring memories. Thriving on a powerful identity, we all share one good journey.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are acknowledged for their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The award is granted to designs that are distinguished by their attention to detail, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, sustainable product industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://sustainableproductaward.com

