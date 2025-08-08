Minister Barbara Creecy: Appointment of Boards of Directors of transport entities by Minister of Transport

Members of the media,

I address you today at a time of renewed vigor in the transport sector to tackle our challenges and ensure our entities are operated and maintained to support our country’s long-term economic growth and development.

To this end we must assure the country that we will do all within our power to rebuild and modernise the capabilities, operational effectiveness and competitiveness of the state-owned component of our logistics sector.

Good governance of our transport entities is central to their effective performance.

Road Accident Fund

Yesterday, Cabinet approved the appointment of an Interim Board for the Road Accident Fund (RAF) for a period of six (6) months or until a new Board is appointed, whichever comes first.

The Interim Board Chairperson is Mr. Kenneth Brown and Ms. Nonhlanhla Mabusela-Aikhuere is the Vice-Chairperson. Other interim board members are as follows:

Ms. Ntswaki Kutumela

Ms. Innocentia Mmule Pule

Mr. Richard Dyantyi

Mr. Mpontshane Alfred Mkhipheni

Ms. Alfredina (Ntina) Themba

Mr. Neeshan Balton

Some of you will recall that the previous Board was dissolved on 15 July 2025, due to its failure to act in the best interests of the entity and to fulfil its fiduciary duties.

It therefore became urgent and necessary to close the governance vacuum in the RAF leadership. It is for this reason that Cabinet has approved the appointment of an Interim Board.

The Interim Board will provide strategic direction to the entity and enable it to deliver on its mandate. It will also help ensure financial and governance stability of the RAF.

The Interim Board must help address deficiencies in governance and control systems, including frequent incurrences of default judgments against the RAF.

The Interim Board will have to initiate a process of filling executive positions that are critical to the mandate of the Fund. It will also cooperate with the current and future SIU investigations.

As the Ministry, we have already established a panel of independent experts to advise the Shareholder and the Board on the views of RAF stakeholders on how to develop a sustainable RAF operational and governance model, and to review the RAF’s business processes and propose actionable recommendations.

The Department will also continue to pursue all necessary measures to restore institutional stability and enhance the RAF’s capacity to fulfil its statutory obligations to the public by finalizing the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill.

South African Airways

Cabinet also approved the appointment of the Board of Directors for South African Airways (SAA). The Chairperson is Ms. Sedzani Faith Mudau who is a CA by profession and was a former SAA employee. The Deputy Chairperson is Ms. Fathima Gany who served on the Interim Board which has just completed its term. Other board members are the following:

Mr. Theunis Potgieter

Mr. Mongezi India

Mr. Dennis Dlomo

Ms. Pamela Bulelwa Yako

Ms. Bongiwe Pityi

Dr. Salome Chiloane-Nwabueza

Dr. Prittish Dala

Mr. Lisa Mangcu

Ms. Bongiwe Mbomvu

Ms. Siphumelele Dlungwane

Adv. Johannes Collen Weapond

This team of men and women have collective experience in aviation, air services and airport administration; business, logistics and commercial operations; governance and public policy, law, tourism, security and financial administration and public accounts.

The new Board will lead an entity that is currently focused on stabilizing its operating model following a return to profitability over the last two years.

The Board will bolster SAA’s governance processes by improving responses to audit findings and ensuring that the airline’s financial independence is maintained.

I must once again thank the outgoing Interim Board who led SAA from business-rescue exit in 2021 to becoming a stable flag carrier, operating seventeen routes, including three intercontinental city-pairs.

We trust that the new Board will use the debt-free balance sheet and ring-fenced liquidity to ensure a fleet expansion plan which lifts the SAA capacity from twenty to fifty-plus aircraft by 2030.

To do this, the shareholder expects the new Board to embark on a capital-raising programme, supported by internally generated cash, operating leases and market funding, which enables fleet modernisation without new sovereign guarantees.

Transnet Board

In closing, I am also proud to announce the appointment of a Non-Executive Director at Transnet following approval by Cabinet. We obtained approval to appoint Ms. Khulekelwe Glynnis Mbonambi as the most suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of Non-Executive Director on the Transnet Board of Directors for the remaining term of office of the current serving Board. As a CA, Ms. Mbonambi brings much-needed financial skill to the organisation.

This appointment is especially important today as we navigate Transnet towards financial stability, which is part of our overall drive to achieve speedy financial recovery and sustainability of the Company, important determinants for gaining required operational efficiencies so desperately needed in freight logistics, port services, contributing to trade growth and job creation.

The appointment shall be aligned to the remaining period of the Board’s first term which is due to expire in July 2026.

I thank you.

